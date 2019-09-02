8 WWE Superstars who were released in 2019

Daniel Wood FOLLOW FEATURED WRITER Feature 4.21K // 02 Sep 2019, 18:53 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

WWE has had a lot of departures this year!

There's no denying that WWE is still the dream destination for most independent wrestlers, even with the advent of AEW and the increasing population of New Japan Pro Wrestling, and WWE have certainly wasted no time in bringing in new faces.

WWE's roster has continued to expand in 2019 with their most recent talent signings including Santana Garrett and Austin Theory Not to mention that ACH, Shane Strickland, Kushida, Trevor Lee, Rachel Ellering, Jonah Rock, Karen Q, and Humberto Garza are amongst names that have also joined WWE this year.

But as is always inevitable when it comes to bringing a lot of new people in, Superstars are going to go the other way. Even with RAW, SmackDown, NXT, NXT UK and 205 LIVE, there isn't room for everyone!

So, let's take a look at who left WWE in 2019, why they left and where they ended up!

#8 Dean Ambrose

Dean Ambrose at AEW's Double or Nothing

We'll start with the highest-profile name to leave the company this year so far, Dean Ambrose, who left on April 30th, 2019.

Ambrose was a former WWE world champion, a member of one of WWE's biggest and most successful stable The Shield and generally well-liked and considered one of the company's top stars.

This was why it came as a surprise when WWE announced that Ambrose would not be resigning a new contract after his existing one had expired and would, therefore, be leaving the company.

It was reported that WWE were told that Ambrose just needed a break after returning from injury so his wishes were respected and they even threw on a WWE Network Special based on his departure from the company.

Shortly afterward, however, Ambrose shocked the world when he turned up at AEW's show 'Double or Nothing' and attacked Kenny Omega after the latter's match that night. Ambrose also joined New Japan Pro Wrestling and had an impressive showing at the G1 Climax.

1 / 8 NEXT