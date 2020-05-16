8 Yesteryear WWE Superstars who look very different now

These former WWE Superstars have really transformed their look over the years

WWE has always hunted for the most talented and skilled Superstars in the industry to add to its roster which consists of the best wrestlers in the world. The company hunts all over the world for such talent and its employees work hard to pick out the best men and women who can do wonders for WWE and help it grow in different territories.

However, talent is not always the only thing that WWE is looking for as it also relies on the looks of some Superstars to gain more interest from the fans.

While many Superstars work hard to keep their physiques in check during their career, they let it go after they are released by the company or retire from the ring. On the other hand, several other WWE Superstars get a chance to work harder on themselves after leaving the company as they get more time off the road to work on themselves.

With that in mind, several Superstars have now left the company but have had significant transformations since leaving WWE.

In this article, we will look at the 8 former Superstars who look very different now as compared to how they looked during their prime in the WWE.

#8 Spike Dudley

Spike Dudley walked into Extreme Championship Wrestling (ECW) in 1996 under the ring name "Little" Spike Dudley. Dudley was part of the extremely popular and over team known as The Dudley Boyz. He then joined WWE in 2001 and continued his alliance with the Dudley Boyz in the WWE ring.

Even though Spike weighed around 150 lbs, he was a handful in the ring and his skills allowed him to take down the biggest Superstars. On top of that, Spike’s light weight allowed other Superstars to ‘destroy’ him in the ring and make an impact on the WWE Universe.

During his time in the company, Spike won the Hardcore Championship multiple times, along with the WWE European Championship, Cruiserweight Championship, and WWE Tag Team Championships along with Tazz.

How different does Spike look from his WWE days?

Is he the same guy from The Dudley Boyz?

Spike looks extremely different today as compared to how he looked two decades ago as he has become an average Joe after trimming down his hair and letting go of his crazy gimmick.

Outside the WWE, Spike is working on building a family today and works as a financial planner behind the desk. That’s an upgrade for a man who was all too used to being driven through a table rather than working behind one!