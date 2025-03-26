9 active WWE stars who haven't wrestled on TV in 2025

WWE's roster is full of major stars, and the company is doing its best to feature everyone on The Road to WrestleMania 41 next month in Las Vegas, Nevada. However, some stars have not been featured on television at all this year.

Performers often miss time due to injury, but there are other instances where the promotion simply has nothing for them to do. It is never a good sign to be off television when the Stamford-based company builds to its biggest show of the year.

Listed below are nine WWE stars who have not competed on TV in 2025:

#9. Omos hasn't wrestled on WWE TV in 2025

Omos is an imposing WWE Superstar who has had a bizarre career so far. He used to be managed by MVP, but the 51-year-old's time in the company came to an end last year. The veteran now works for All Elite Wrestling and has reunited with Bobby Lashley and Shelton Benjamin to form The Hurt Syndicate in the Jacksonville-based promotion.

The Nigerian Giant spent some time in Japan recently and won the GHC Tag Team Championship in Pro Wrestling NOAH alongside Jack Morris. The 30-year-old has not been featured on WWE television this year, and wasn't even booked as a surprise entrant during the Men's Royal Rumble match last month.

#8. Uncle Howdy & #7. Dexter Lumis & #6. Nikki Cross & #5. Erick Rowan & #4. Joe Gacy: The Wyatt Sicks have not competed on TV this year

The Wyatt Sicks debuted on RAW last year and brutally attacked Chad Gable. The group had a lot of buzz upon their arrival, but it quickly fizzled away as it became clear that they had no direction. The Final Testament and The Miz got the better of the mysterious faction on the December 9, 2024, episode of RAW, with Karrion Kross pinning Uncle Howdy.

The Uncle Howdy-led faction then used the Transfer Window to switch from RAW to SmackDown, but they have not made an appearance on the blue brand yet. Despite the group's popularity last year, they have not been featured at all on WWE television in 2025.

#3. Katana Chance & #2. Kayden Carter

Katana Chance and Kayden Carter are former Women's Tag Team Champions who have not been featured on television in 2025. The duo transferred from RAW to SmackDown last month, but still haven't had a match on the blue brand since the switch.

Chance lost to Sol Ruca in the tournament to determine Candice LeRae's number one contender for the WWE Speed Women's Championship today, extending her streak without winning a singles match to four months. Katana Chance and Kayden Carter both competed in the Women's Intercontinental Championship Tournament in December 2024 on RAW, but were both eliminated in the first round and haven't had a match on TV since.

#1. Brock Lesnar

Brock Lesnar is one of the most popular wrestlers in history, but has not been seen in almost two years. The Beast Incarnate has not competed since his loss to Cody Rhodes at SummerSlam 2023, where he shook hands with The American Nightmare following the match in an unscripted moment.

Lesnar was alluded to in Janel Grant's lawsuit against former WWE CEO Vince McMahon and has largely stayed out of the public eye. Many fans were hoping to see the veteran return at the Royal Rumble 2025, but that was not the case. Lesnar remains on the company's roster, but it remains to be seen if he returns to action anytime soon.

