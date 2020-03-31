9 Current WWE Superstars who have never won at WrestleMania

Not every Superstar has had a WrestleMania moment!

These nine Superstars have yet to even win a match at WrestleMania.

blake sexton FOLLOW ANALYST Top 5 / Top 10

SHARE

Sami Zayn is one of many superstars who have yet to win at WrestleMania.

WrestleMania is the biggest wrestling show of the year, by far. Superstars work hard their entire careers to have a WrestleMania moment. Some defining WrestleMania moments of the past few years include Kofi Kingston defeating Daniel Bryan to become WWE Champion for the first time, Becky Lynch winning both the RAW and SmackDown Women's Championships in the first-ever women's main event, Ronda Rousey making her debut, Roman Reigns making his in-ring return after beating Leukemia, Charlotte Flair becoming the inaugural RAW Women's Champion, and Naomi regaining the SmackDown Women's Championship in her hometown.

However, not every Superstar is given the opportunity to have a WrestleMania moment and get a significant victory on the Show of Shows. Superstars who have only had one WrestleMania match like Ricochet, Aleister Black, Cedric Alexander, and Buddy Murphy are not included because they have yet to develop a multi-match losing streak as they have only lost one match.

#9 Alexa Bliss (0-2)

Alexa Bliss has walked into both of the WrestleManias that she was competing at as champion.

Alexa Bliss' first appearance at The Grandest Stage of Them All was at WrestleMania 33 in 2017. She was SmackDown Women's Champion as she defeated Becky Lynch for the vacant championship at TLC 2016 after Naomi was forced to relinquish her championship due to injury. She then had to defend the SmackDown Women's Championship against all comers.

Becky Lynch, Natalya, Mickie James, and Carmella were among the first to challenge the champion. Naomi would then make a surprising return from injury shortly before WrestleMania. She would manage to get Alexa Bliss to tap out to her finishing submission at WrestleMania, defeating the Goddess along with Becky Lynch, Carmella, Mickie James, and Natalya to regain her title at her hometown.

Alexa Bliss managed to defeat Sasha Banks later in 2017 to regain the RAW Women's Championship. She would then become the longest-reigning RAW Women's Champion (at the time) before being forced to defend her championship against Nia Jax. Alexa Bliss bullied Nia Jax for several weeks before the Irresistible Force finally managed to win the championship at WrestleMania 34.

1 / 9 NEXT