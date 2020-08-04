9 things WWE subtly told us on RAW: Dominik's epic SummerSlam match revealed, current Champion gets poisoned by female star? (3rd August 2020)

There are certain episodes of RAW that are so good, so heavy in content, and so happening, that we legitimately don't know how to unpack it sometimes. However, it's our job to do so, which is why we bring you a detailed and heavy edition of things WWE subtly told us on RAW.

Since we didn't cover every single segment, Nia Jax got suspended and shoved down producer Pat Buck, even challenging him for a match.

There was an odd segment involving vandalism (which we'll address briefly at the end). Either way, it was a great show for the second week in a row and we have a lot to get to, so without wasting much time, let's jump right into it!

#9. Dominik's SummerSlam challenge made on RAW

Dominik Mysterio

With his increasing appearances on RAW, we've been saying for a while now that it's only a matter of "when" and not "if" Dominik Mysterio makes his WWE debut. The way things have been progressing, it was clear that his debut was getting closer and closer.

And we seem to have an answer as to when he challenged Seth Rollins to a match at SummerSlam on RAW. Now, we can't be sure what exactly Rey Mysterio's WWE contract status is right now, but rumors seem to indicate that the WWE legend will be signing another contract.

This might be WWE's way of convincing Mysterio to stick around on RAW and it could just work. However, we wouldn't be surprised if it changes to a tag team match where father and son take on Seth Rollins and Murphy.

Dominik did state before that he wants his debut to be in a tag team match with his father, but that seems to have changed. In the second-last segment of the night, Dominik made another appearance and brilliantly chased away Rollins and Murphy.

Rollins accepted his SummerSlam challenge and Dominik's epic SummerSlam match is now official!