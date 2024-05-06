9-time champion must replace Jey Uso on WWE RAW if he goes to SmackDown for a feud with The Bloodline

Jey Uso failed to capture the World Heavyweight Championship at WWE Backlash in Lyon, France. Following his heartbreaking loss, the 38-year-old star could take a detour and move to SmackDown. Although the WWE Draft 2024 has concluded, a trade or two is still expected between RAW and SmackDown before both rosters get officially locked in.

Therefore, The Yeet Master may move to the blue brand in order to start afresh, as WWE might insert him in The Bloodline saga, which recently took an interesting turn. However, the trade must be fair, otherwise, RAW stands to lose out on main event caliber talent. As a result, a nine-time champion must replace Jey Uso on Monday Night RAW if he goes to SmackDown as part of the trade.

The name in question is none other than Kevin Owens. There are several reasons why The Prizefighter must be traded to the red brand in exchange for the former Bloodline member.

Kevin Owens was decimated at WWE Backlash

Kevin Owens faced a devastating fate at WWE Backlash as he was beaten black and blue by The Bloodline. Besides, Owens' feud with the heel faction and his pairing with Randy Orton appear to be going on forever on Friday Night SmackDown.

Hence, there's seemingly no point for him to continue his storyline with The Bloodline, given that the outcome of it is similar every time. With him being decimated at the hands of Solo Sikoa and Tama Tonga at Backlash: France, The Prizefighter needs to have a fresh beginning.

Therefore, he must replace Jey Uso on Monday Night RAW if the latter gets traded to WWE SmackDown. It will pave the way for Kevin Owens to embark on a new journey on the red brand and get involved in fresh feuds and storylines.

To trade a top star to RAW in lie of Jey Uso

Jey Uso's stature as a singles superstar has increased dramatically over the last year, which has made him a main event star. On the other hand, The Bloodline saga has taken an interesting turn in recent times, with the addition of new members to the faction.

Hence, WWE could contemplate moving Jey to SmackDown to insert him into the storyline, as it would add another layer to the ongoing saga. Therefore, the Stamford-based promotion must look to trade a top star to Monday Night RAW if The Yeet Master moves to the blue brand.

Hence, Kevin Owens should be the one to replace Jey Uso, as WWE's flagship brand must acquire a superstar with similar star power or more. This would equally benefit both brands and pave the way for some incredible things on both rosters.

Kevin Owens could resume his story with Sami Zayn

One of the reasons Kevin Owens must be traded to Monday Night RAW in lieu of Jey Uso is to resume his storyline with Sami Zayn. Both superstars have a rich history, and they could once again give rise to a compelling storyline if cross paths on the red brand.

Besides, Zayn is currently the Intercontinental Champion, which gives The Prizerfighter another reason to move to Monday Night RAW. This could also pave the way for Owen's heel turn, as he could turn on his bestfriend and challenge him for the coveted gold.

Not only will this give rise to an engrossing rivalry, but it will also be a fresh start for Kevin Owens after being involved in a never-ending loop with The Bloodline on WWE SmackDown.