A female WWE Superstar should join The Bloodline on SmackDown, according to Trinity Fatu

Former WWE SmackDown Women's Champion Trinity Fatu (Naomi) would love to see a female superstar join The Bloodline.

Roman Reigns' Bloodline is currently the most dominant faction in the Stamford-based company. It now includes The Usos, Solo Sikoa, and Paul Heyman. Over the past few years, several female superstars were rumored to join the group, including Jimmy Uso's wife, Trinity Fatu. However, she left the company last year.

In a recent interview with Forbes, Trinity spoke about The Bloodline's storyline, expressing her desire to see a female superstar join the stable.

"[How have you received The Bloodline storyline?] I think it's great. I think it is awesome. There's definitely still more for them to do and layers to add to it. I would love to see a woman in there, whoever that may be, whoever she may be. And it's just cool to see how many layers they're adding to it and you know, what's next. What's next to come of this story or who's gonna be a part of them next, or who's gonna get kicked out next, or who's Roman gonna be mad at next or who's gonna, it's so much. Like, it's really cool and I'm really happy for them and for Big Baby [Solo Sikoa]. I love seeing baby bro on there," she said.

Why did Trinity Fatu leave WWE?

Trinity Fatu signed with WWE in 2009. The 35-year-old spent nearly 13 years as a regular competitor, during which she won the SmackDown Women's Championship and the Women's Tag Team Title. However, she walked out during an episode of Monday Night RAW in May 2022 and later left the company.

In an interview with Busted Open Radio, the two-time SmackDown Women's Champion disclosed why she left WWE.

"That’s what I meant when I said everything was a blessing in disguise because I was really going through a lot. I felt very stagnant and I wasn’t happy. Ultimately, I left that day because of the way I was talked to and handled. Everything kind of just broke me that day. It had nothing to do with anything else, anybody else. That was just it. I had to. To go through all the backlash and the negativity and the lies and the rumors and then to also kind of just feel lost, it broke me," she explained.

