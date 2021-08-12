5 finishers of current WWE superstars that work on any opponent

In WWE, a finishing move is one of the most crucial facets of a gimmick. Each wrestler selects a finisher or two by assessing their advantages and impact.

Nevertheless, not all finishers look entirely effective on all varieties of opponents. Some, like Naomi's "Rear View," look awkward and inadequate on any opponent, irrespective of their size.

Other examples are Scotty 2 Hotty's "The Worm", John Cena's "Shan Dian Quan Tou," and The Rock's "People's Elbow." All of these moves require humorous theatrics and the selling skill of the receiver to look convincing, although they enjoy quite a bit of popularity amongst the WWE Universe.

Some moves, however, look highly impactful regardless of the size of the opponent. Thus, they are some of the most famous maneuvers in WWE, leading to cheers from the audience, even if it is a villainous character executing it on a heroic figure.

Here is a list of five finishing moves utilized by current members of the WWE roster that look effective regardless of the type of opponent. A special mention goes to Randy Orton's Punt Kick, a maneuver that is presented as more than a match finisher and is used to write superstars off WWE television.

#5 RKO (Former WWE Champion Randy Orton)

A list of impactful finishers cannot be finalized without recognizing one of the most celebrated finishers in WWE. The 14-time world champion originally employed the "O-Zone" as his finishing move. This maneuver, similar to the "Playmaker" used by MVP, was superseded by a far more notable finisher when Orton began his quest as the legend killer.

The Apex Predator knows how to tease the spectators with theatrics, as he gets on all fours, assuming a serpentine posture, before striking his opponent with the match-ending move.

Of course, Orton knows how to use it without theatrics as well, with the "RKO out of nowhere" trope being an essential part of his WWE gimmick in the last few years.

