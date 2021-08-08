What happened between Seth Rollins and Edge in 2014?

The latest episode of WWE Smackdown saw the official confirmation of the SummerSlam match between Seth Rollins and Edge. The two superstars started feuding in early July and are now finally set to go one-on-one at the Biggest Party of the Summer.

Both Edge and Rollins share a long history. They were part of an infamous segment in 2014, where The Architect almost paralyzed the Rated R Superstar with a Curb Stomp. Now, after seven long years, Rollins has once again found himself on a collision course with the Ultimate Opportunist.

While Edge would go into this match to avenge Rollins's previous actions, the latter would be focused on finishing the job he left seven years ago.

What happened between Edge and Rollins in 2014?

“You should’ve KILLED me when you had the chance!”



At Survivor Series 2014, Team John Cena defeated Team Authority in a five-on-five elimination bout. Following this defeat, The Authority was forced to go out of order. It was an embarrassing moment for Triple H, as his vision was no longer allowed to continue in the WWE.

Seth Rollins, the top face of the Authority, was not at all pleased with these developments. He was adamant about bringing The Authority back in power and thus, decided to take the matter into his own hands.

The last WWE RAW episode of December 2014 witnessed a special edition of "The Cutting Edge Peep Show," the exclusive talk show hosted by Edge and Christian.

They had a very special guest in Seth Rollins, who had some ongoing issues with John Cena at the time. While the hosts wanted to have a nice talk with Rollins, The Architect had some other plans in his mind.

He attacked Christian with his MITB briefcase after calling out John Cena. Meanwhile, Seth Rollins' Authority mate, The Big Show, made sure that Edge couldn't retaliate by bringing him down on his knees. Rollins then put his foot on Edge's fragile neck and called Cena out again.

Rollins warned John Cena that if he doesn't reinstate The Authority, he would hit the Curb Stomp on Edge's neck and end his life forever. At that moment, The Cenation Leader found himself in a difficult position. He had only two choices: either keep The Authority out of order or save Edge's life. Ultimately, Cena brought back the Authority.

Despite getting his wishes fulfilled, Rollins did not let Edge get out of his trap. He proceeded with his evil intentions and went for a Curb Stomp. Luckily, Edge got rescued by The Cenation Leader, who somehow made Rollins and Co. retreat.

The Rated R Superstar never got an opportunity to teach Rollins a lesson for his cowardly act. But with him rekindling his rivalry, Edge will finally have a chance to make the Messiah regret his 2014 actions.

