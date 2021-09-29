5 dream cross-promotional opponents for Edge

Edge is certainly one of the most decorated superstars in the WWE.

A former four-time WWE Champion, seven-time World Heavyweight Champion, five-time Intercontinental Champion, and a two-time Royal Rumble winner, the Rated R Superstar has achieved everything in this business. Needless to say, he also won other titles like the United States Championship and the TagTeam Championship. The list of his accomplishments just goes on.

After retiring in 2011 due to several neck injuries, the WWE Hall of Famer made a remarkable come-back nine years later at the 2020 Royal Rumble. He competed in a match against one of his fiercest rivals, Randy Orton at WrestleMania 36, beating the Viper. He faced Orton again at WrestleMania Backlash, injuring his tricep in the process.

Edge, after recovering, returned to the 2021 Royal Rumble and won the event to headline a triple-threat match against Universal Champion Roman Reigns and Daniel Bryan, albeit ending on the losing side.

He then entered a feud with Seth Rollins, who cost him his rematch against Roman Reigns at Money in the Bank. Their feud would go on to become one of the main storylines on SmackDown with Edge beating Rollins at SummerSlam and Rollins exacting his revenge later on the blue brand.

Edge's sheer will to conquer adversities and stay relevant amid a new generation of WWE superstars is a testament to the passion and love he has for wrestling.

Imagine if the Rated R Superstar was to square off against cross-promotional talent, how exciting that would be? In this article, we look at five dream cross-promotional matches for Edge.

#5 Miro vs. Edge

Miro, aka Rusev, is most remembered in WWE for his feud with John Cena for the United States Championship. The Bulgarian giant came very close to extending his run as the U.S. Champion at WrestleMania 31 but was neutralized with the AA making the Cenation Leader the new champion.

Having said this, Rusev, known as Miro in AEW, has had a formidable run as the TNT Champion since May 12, 2021, dethroning Darby Allin. A tussle with Edge would surely be exciting as it'd be the first time the two would compete.

