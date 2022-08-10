A member confessed to stealing cars, why did Stephanie McMahon kick a boy? - 5 interesting facts about WWE's McMahon family

Although they have been running WWE for nearly four decades, there are still a few interesting facts about the McMahon family that fans may not know.

After meeting at a young age, Vince and Linda McMahon tied the knot in 1966. They then had their first son, Shane, four years later. In 1976, the McMahons welcomed their second child, Stephanie.

About two decades later, Marissa Mazzola joined the most famous wrestling family after marrying Shane. In 2003, WWE legend Triple H also became a member of the McMahon family when he married Stephanie.

Over the years, the McMahon family members have disclosed several lesser-known facts about their lives. While a member confessed to stealing cars in his youth, Stephanie revealed why she once kicked a boy in the chin.

Here are five interesting facts about The McMahon family.

#5. Why did WWE Chairwoman Stephanie McMahon kick a boy in the chin?

WWE Chairwoman Stephanie McMahon once kicked a boy

Growing up, Stephanie McMahon had to listen to many rumors surrounding her father, Vince McMahon. A few of her peers also made fun of the former WWE Chairman.

In an old interview, The Billion Dollar Princess revealed that she once kicked a guy in the chin for making fun of her dad.

"Kids are kids, and they're not yet jaded by the political B.S. that affects us as adults. But one time, I did kick a boy in the shin for saying that wrestling was fake and making fun of my father," she said.

Despite their unpleasant encounter, Stephanie and the boy she kicked later became friends as they went to high school and college together.

"I later wound up going to high school and college with that boy, and to this day, we're friends. He just wears shin guards when we hang out. I've always been very productive of my family and our business," The Billion Dollar Princess added.

Vince McMahon recently retired from WWE amid allegations of misconduct. Stephanie is currently the new WWE Chairwoman and Co-CEO alongside Nick Khan.

#4. The relationship between Shane McMahon and Triple H

How is Shane McMahon's relationship with WWE EVP Triple H?

In an interview with On the Record in 1999, Stephanie McMahon stated that although she could date a WWE Superstar, she believed it would be bad for business. Her brother, who was also a guest on the same episode, seemed to agree with his sister's statement.

However, Stephanie started dating Triple H only a few months after that interview. The couple then tied the knot in 2003.

Since then, several rumors have suggested that Shane was unhappy about his sister marrying The Game. They also claimed that Stephanie's brother and husband had a troubled relationship.

In an interview with Mick Foley, Shane spoke about his relationship with his brother-in-law.

"My relationship with Paul [Triple H]? it makes my sister happy and I'm very happy he does that. (...) [there is] no contention. [Adversarial?] No, no, we don't have an adversarial relationship at all. (...) It's the truth, you can accept it or not," he said. (43:39 - 44:00)

Shane also revealed his opinion about his sister getting married to Triple H.

"At first, it was... as long as they're gonna be happy that's all I really care about. You know, it was more old school back in the day that you know, especially the boss' daughter, you don't ever date a talent at that point, because there were separation. At that time it was church and state, were office and boys if you will, so there is a lot of old school stuff in there. The thing that didn't sit well with me is it was kept from me for a while. So, that didn't feel good. But other than that, again, as long as my sister is happy then that's great. As long as they're happy, I'm happy for them both," he explained. (4:11 - 44:54)

Shane McMahon was reportedly released from WWE earlier this year. Meanwhile, Triple H recently returned to his former position as Executive Vice President of Talent Relations. He has also become the new Head of Creative.

#3. Vince McMahon was "brutal" on Shane

Pro Wrestling Stories @pws_official A great shot of Vince McMahon and young Shane McMahon A great shot of Vince McMahon and young Shane McMahon https://t.co/W4hA0O6e0r

Over the years, Vince McMahon has had a unique relationship with his son, Shane. Due to their special bond, the former WWE CEO was even his son's best man at his wedding.

Despite this, Vince was also quite tough on his son, as Shane revealed in his interview with Mick Foley.

"Getting into the toughest aspect, you know, We can come up with a lot more creative words than that, brutal is another one. His expectations, again, are extremely high, and on top of that, also, it's much more of I need to be an example made to anybody else. So, that's more of the, I guess, the toughness that came through. [He was tougher on me because I was his son?] yeah, without question, definitely. Did it make me better? yes to a point, but there is, you know, every once in a while someone wants at least one pat on the shoulder. Be like 'yeah, good job!' That doesn't come. Very rarely. Very very rarely," Shane explained. (36-43 - 37:54)

However, Shane clarified that Vince was still a great father. The 52-year-old believed his father acted that way with him because he held him to a higher standard than others.

#2. Vince McMahon's mother orchestrated his first meeting with Linda

Former WWE CEOs Linda and Vince McMahon married in 1966

While they were guests on On The Record in 1999, Vince and Linda McMahon revealed the story of how they first met. Linda explained that they saw each other for the first time in church.

During the interview, Vince surprised Linda with a story she had never heard before about his mom setting up their meeting.

"I was there because (...) my mom had said 'you have to come meet this beautiful blue-eyed girl. She sings in the choir and she's pretty and you're really gonna like her.' And that was the motivation for me to go to church," he said. (4:27 - 4:45)

Linda was only 13 when she met Vince, who was 16 at the time. The two hit it off and remained together for several decades. However, recent reports have suggested that although the couple remain technically married, they are no longer together.

#1. Vince McMahon confessed to stealing cars in his youth

Rohit_RatedR @Rohit_RatedR Living Legend.

Young Vince McMahon!



Credit: Wrestlingexaminer Via Instagram. Living Legend. Young Vince McMahon!Credit: Wrestlingexaminer Via Instagram. https://t.co/w8qMHmXJyg

Vince McMahon had a tough childhood. The former WWE CEO constantly fought with his father-in-law and did not meet his dad until he was 12.

Growing up, Vince usually got into trouble and even once fought with a group of United States Marines, as he disclosed in an interview with Playboy in 2001. The 76-year-old also confessed to stealing cars in his youth.

"[Did I ever steal?] Automobiles. But I always brought them back. I just borrowed them, really. There were other thefts, too, and I ran a load of moonshine in Harlowe, North Carolina, in a 1952 Ford V8. That was a bada** car at the time," he said.

After getting into a lot of trouble with the authority, they gave Vince two choices: to go to a reform school or a military one. He chose the latter. While at Fishburne Military School, Vince continued his car-stealing habit, stealing the commandant's car.

"I was lucky and a little crafty--I wasn't caught for some stuff that would have meant immediate dismissal, like stealing the commandant's car. Colonel Zinneker had an old, green, beat-up Buick, and he always left the keys in it," he added in his interview with Playboy.

McMahon graduated from Fishburne Military School in 1964. He then went to East Carolina University, from which he graduated with a degree in business.

Did a team of brothers from outside WWE just challenge The Usos? Click here for more, guys.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by UJALA