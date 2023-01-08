Absent Scottish star, Triple H's recent signing - 5 WWE Superstars who could win the Women's Money in the Bank in the UK

Lost in all of the news in pro wrestling as of late is a big-time story regarding WWE Money in the Bank. The date for the next edition of the major premium live event was revealed on Thursday, January 5, to much fanfare.

WWE Money in the Bank 2023 will be held on July 1 in London, England. The event will take place at the O2 Arena, which can hold approximately 20,000 fans. This will be the first "Big Five" event held outside North America since the 1992 SummerSlam event. It's also the first premium live event in the United Kingdom since Clash at the Castle.

Fans are naturally curious about who could win the big-time Money in the Bank Ladder Matches to be held at the event. The winners of the Men's and Women's Money in the Bank Ladder bouts have a guaranteed title opportunity for one full year, which means the main event scene can be shaken up considerably.

After already pondering who could win the men's version of the bout, this article will look into a handful of possible women who could win their own ladder match. This list will feature women with ties to the United Kingdom either due to being from there or regularly competing there in the past.

Below are five WWE Superstars who could win the Women's Money in the Bank in the UK.

#5. Nikki Cross could win for a second time

Nikki Cross

Nikki Cross has been far more successful in WWE than many may realize. She's a former RAW Women's Champion, but she's also held the tag team gold on multiple occasions with a handful of partners. Cross has even held the now-retired 24/7 Championship several times in the past.

Cross would be a great pick to win the bout for a few clear reasons. First, she's Scottish, so winning in the United Kingdom makes sense. Beyond that, she dropped her superhero gimmick in 2022 to become the new, more dangerous Nikki Cross. This change helps give her more credibility in the eyes of fans and against the rest of the roster.

Beyond Nikki receiving a new focus in 2022 and her Scottish heritage, another reason why Cross could win comes down to her past. She has won MITB contact before under her Nikki A.S.H. persona. Doing so for a second time but with a brand new attitude could make for compelling television.

#4. Alba Fyre could join WWE's main roster and win the bout

Alba Fyre on Main Event

Alba Fyre is currently a member of the NXT roster. The 30-year-old star first splashed on NXT UK, where she held gold for under 650 days. She also won the Women's Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic in 2022 alongside Io Shirai, now known as IYO SKY.

Like with Nikki, Alba is Scottish, so a win in the United Kingdom makes sense. Beyond that, though, Fyre was a mainstay on NXT UK before moving Stateside. Her impressive reign as the NXT UK Women's Champion will likely be a fond memory for many of those at the O2 Arena this coming July.

Fyre winning the briefcase could be exciting, given her current status as an NXT Superstar. Whether she's called up in the next few months or even at the event, winning the Women's Money in the Bank Ladder Match could propel Alba to the top of the company in a hurry.

#3. Tegan Nox could be in line for a big push

Tegan Nox is one of the most likable stars in WWE. The Girl With The Shiniest Wizard has overcome many obstacles to get to World Wrestling Entertainment. Despite several injuries and a release, she is now part of the SmackDown women's division.

The Welsh native is obviously from the United Kingdom, but more importantly, she can offer fresh matches to almost everybody on the roster. She may win the briefcase just so WWE has new bouts either never before seen or at least not yet seen on the main roster.

Another key reason why Tegan Nox could win the big-time match is that she is seemingly in line for a big push. Upon Sasha Banks' debut for New Japan Pro Wrestling, the company replaced her in marketing. Surprisingly, she wasn't replaced by Ronda Rousey or Liv Morgan, but instead by Tegan. If a major push is coming, this is a great way to solidify it.

#2. Doudrop could win the briefcase as part of a repackaging

Doudrop and Toxic Attraction

Doudrop is a powerhouse. The Scottish superstar first signed with WWE in 2019 after finding success on the independent circuit and in Japan. Since joining the company, she's been a regular on both NXT UK and Monday Night RAW, although she's also competed on SmackDown and NXT.

The Scottish Doudrop being included in the bout makes sense from a heritage perspective. While many would be surprised to see a powerhouse like her win a Ladder Match, it isn't unheard of. The likes of Kane and other powerful superstars have managed to win Ladder Matches in the past.

The former NXT UK star has been away from television due to health concerns, but she'll likely be back in action sooner rather than later. When she does return, she may drop the Doudrop gimmick in favor of her Piper Niven name and presentation. If she does, Niven could be a great choice to win in London.

#1. The Man hasn't yet won the Money in the Bank

Becky Lynch is a one-of-a-kind performer. She is one of the most popular stars in WWE today and arguably in women's wrestling history. Lynch is also the first-ever woman to main event and win at WrestleMania.

The Man winning any kind of match is logical at this point, given her success in World Wrestling Entertainment. Still, a win in the United Kingdom, a place where she frequently wrestled quite some time ago, could be a great homecoming of sorts.

Beyond that, Becky has done almost everything there is to do. She's held both the WWE RAW and SmackDown Women's Championships. Big Time Becks is even a former Royal Rumble winner. The Money in the Bank, however, is one achievement that alludes to her.

