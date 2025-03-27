Absent WWE star to return after 131 days at WrestleMania 41 and target Finn Balor? Exploring the chances

Finn Balor is one of the stars rumored to be involved in a significant WrestleMania 41 match. However, a currently absent star could make his long-awaited return to spoil The Prince's appearance at the event.

Ad

Balor is one of the WWE RAW stars most prominently involved in the Intercontinental title picture. He failed to defeat Bron Breakker on a previous episode of the Monday show after interference from Dominik Mysterio cost him the match, with Penta also getting involved in the action. It's now rumored that all of the stars mentioned will meet at WrestleMania 41 in a four-way match for the title, but another star who might get involved is Uncle Howdy.

Ad

Trending

Fans have not seen Uncle Howdy on WWE television since the December 9, 2024, episode of WWE RAW, where they were defeated by The Final Testament and The Miz. At the beginning of this year, it was announced that the group was transferred to SmackDown, but they have yet to appear. Although some hints have pointed out that recruiting Alexa Bliss is their next agenda, they could also be looking to target The Judgment Day.

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

Before Howdy was reportedly written off television due to an injury, it was reported that there were plans for The Wyatt Sicks to face The Judgment Day. With this in mind, the absent star could return and possibly cost Finn Balor the IC title, setting up a potential feud with the entire group.

What criticism did WWE veteran have for Finn Balor and the rest of The Judgment Day ahead of Wrestlemania 41?

It's no secret that the RAW group is struggling a bit on the Monday show. Although they were previously on top of the division and currently hold the Women's Tag Team titles, they aren't as popular. Vince Russo believes that the group should have disbanded a long time ago.

Ad

On an episode of Writing with Russo, Vince stated that he will only ever be interested in Finn Balor again if he reverts to his Demon character. Russo added that the group should have disbanded when Rhea Ripley and Damian Priest left or even when JD McDonagh was injured.

"The only way I will ever, ever be slightly interested in Finn Balor if he’s the demon. That is the only way. Listen, there were so many times when The Judgment Day should have been done. And months and months and months ago, you could see that Rhea Ripley and Damian Priest were the only two stars in Judgment Day. As soon as they left Judgment Day, it should have been over then. Then, you had McDonagh get hurt and it still continued. Bro, come on. It’s got no juice."

Ad

Expand Tweet

It remains to be seen what will happen next with Finn Balor ahead of WrestleMania 41.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback