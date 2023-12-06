Absent WWE Superstars to return and create faction honoring Bray Wyatt? Exploring potential scenario

Multiple absent WWE Superstars could potentially return to the company to form a new faction honoring Bray Wyatt.

The Eater of Worlds tragically passed away earlier this year in August due to a heart attack. Bray Wyatt was only 36 years old at the time of his passing, and his untimely death was tough to come to grips with for many wrestling fans.

Wyatt's final televised match took place at Royal Rumble 2023 in January. He defeated LA Knight in the first-ever Mountain Dew Pitch Black match, and Uncle Howdy hit The Megastar with a Splash after the bell. Alexa Bliss has been absent from WWE television since her loss to Bianca Belair at the Royal Rumble earlier this year as well.

Following Alexa Bliss' loss to Bianca Belair at Royal Rumble 2023, Uncle Howdy appeared on the jumbotron to mock her for no longer being in control of her career. Alexa Bliss and her husband, popular musician Ryan Cabrera, recently welcomed their newborn daughter to the family. Bliss could be getting set to return to the company and could arrive with some friends.

Uncle Howdy and Alexa Bliss could reunite to form a new faction in Bray Wyatt's honor. Nikki Cross has also been acting mysterious as of late on WWE RAW and has a history with Alexa Bliss. Meanwhile, Joe Gacy has disbanded his Schism faction and could be looking for a fresh start on the main roster.

Uncle Howdy, Alexa Bliss, Nikki Cross, and Joe Gacy would make for an intriguing faction and could pay homage to Bray Wyatt as well.

Former WWE star EC3 reveals Bray Wyatt's hidden talent

Former WWE Superstar EC3 has revealed that Bray Wyatt was also a very talented painter.

Speaking on Sportskeeda's The Wrestling Outlaws show, NWA star EC3 disclosed that Wyatt had a hidden talent other than being a captivating professional wrestler. He noted that Wyatt was a skilled painter, and his fiancée, former ring announcer JoJo Offerman, was considering putting his work in an art gallery.

"There was an idea from his wife like, 'Someday, I wanna do an art gallery of his work.' I'm like, 'I wanna help. I think that's the most awesome thing we could do, and that could also substitute into something where we can all get together and celebrate him as a person," said EC3. [ 1:34 - 2:10]

You can check out the full video below:

Bray Wyatt's life ended far too soon, but his legacy in the world of professional wrestling will live on forever. Only time will tell if WWE has any plans for Uncle Howdy moving forward and what the promotion has in store for Alexa Bliss when she makes her return.

