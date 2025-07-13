Adam Peace to strip Seth Rollins of Money in the Bank contract & hand it over to WWE star? Exploring the possibility

Mr. Money in the Bank, Seth Rollins, surprisingly lost his match against LA Knight at WWE Saturday Night's Main Event. The Visionary lost because he had injured his right knee during the bout. He was going well in the match until he tried to attempt a springboard moonsault and landed hard on his right knee.

He looked extremely uncomfortable after the landing and even sat in the corner for a while, telling Paul Heyman that he wouldn't be able to continue. However, the match continued, and LA Knight, taking advantage of the situation, executed a Blunt Force Trauma (BFT) on Rollins and scored the pinfall over him. Seth's injury, if it turns out to be a serious one, could be a huge blow to his future in WWE, as he is the current Money in the Bank winner.

WWE RAW General Manager Adam Pearce could disclose the extent of Rollins' injury on the red brand this week. And if The Architect is written off for the next few months, Pearce might ask him to relinquish the Money in the Bank briefcase. Pearce can then hand over the contract to one of Rollins' close aides, Bron Breakker.

The Dog of WWE is currently a part of Rollins' faction, and seemingly looks like Paul Heyman's next bet in WWE. He is one of the best in-ring performers in the company, and Heyman also wouldn't have a second thought about Breakker being handed over the briefcase.

Moreover, last week on RAW, Breakker surprised Heyman and Rollins by taking the mic first and speaking about his aspirations in WWE. He shocked both Heyman and Rollins by saying that they have a vision for this business, which has him as the face of the WWE for the next two decades. The promo was quite astonishing as both Rollins and The Oracle looked completely puzzled by Breakker's sudden outburst.

There have also been speculations that Breakker might also eventually walk out of Seth's faction and take Paul Heyman along with him, leading to their babyface turns.

If Breakker is handed the briefcase, with Seth being written off, then at SummerSlam, the Young Steiner can cash it on John Cena or Cody Rhodes for the Undisputed WWE Championship.

WWE commentator, Michael Cole, calls Seth Rollins' injury "very serious"

Michael Cole addressed Seth Rollins' injury right after The Visionary was taken backstage. The 56-year-old commentator called Seth Rollins' injury a "serious situation."

"Well, let's take another look at what happened to Seth Rollins. A very serious situation moments ago. Rollins tweaking the knee once again, but it appears to be much more serious than we first thought. As you take a look at Rollins now, coming off the second rope, looking for a moonsault, landed on his feet. His knee buckled. You saw him go right to the knee. He collapsed to the corner. He told the doctor he could continue, and LA Knight would deliver the BFT. So best wishes to Seth Rollins, uh, as he's helped the back," Michael Cole said

Seth Rollins' injury seems to be a serious one, as he has also hurt his knee in the past, which also required him to undergo surgery. It remains to be seen what the status of this injury is, and whether he will have to relinquish his Money in the Bank briefcase. We'll find out on Monday Night RAW this week.

