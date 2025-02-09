Adam Pearce to ban former WWE World Heavyweight Champion from RAW following his comments? Exploring potential scenario 

The first-ever WWE Transfer Window saw many talents from RAW and SmackDown switching brands. Adam Pearce and Nick Aldis decided to trade some big names over the last month.

One big name that Pearce was seemingly happy to let go was Drew McIntyre, who officially moved from WWE RAW to SmackDown this past Friday. The Scottish Warrior caused a lot of trouble for the red brand's General Manager throughout last year and even got physical with him at Money in the Bank 2024.

Following McIntyre's arrival on SmackDown, Adam Pearce took to X (formerly Twitter) to take shots at the former WWE RAW star and said that he would be fun for a few weeks before he starts causing trouble for Nick Aldis on SmackDown.

This could lead to Drew McIntyre showing up on the upcoming episode of WWE RAW to try to attack Pearce. He could sneak into the Bridgestone Arena in Memphis, Tennessee, and try to make a huge statement in his final appearance on the red brand.

But, Pearce may stay one step ahead of the former World Heavyweight Champion and have the security on high alert. He could then ban McIntyre from showing up on RAW in the future. Whether this would stop The Scottish Psychopath is up for speculation but McIntyre would be happier on SmackDown for now before he plots his next move.

Drew McIntyre believes WWE RAW has a toxic environment

Drew McIntyre landed in hot water because of his actions on WWE RAW several times. He crossed numerous boundaries during his heated rivalry with CM Punk last year, which led to him being at odds with Adam Pearce too.

It seemed obvious to many that the thirty-nine-year-old star was not enjoying his time on the red brand because he called it a toxic workplace after moving to SmackDown.

"Why are you so angry all the time? And I realized I am a product of my environment; RAW is a toxic workplace. Everybody tries to stab you in the back, a bunch of egos. If you're a good person trying to do the right thing and telling the truth, you're apparently the bad guy. And that bald idiot Adam Pearce has no idea what he's doing," he said.

The Scottish Warrior had a perfect start on SmackDown as he secured himself a spot alongside John Cena and CM Punk in the 2025 Men's Elimination Chamber Match by defeating Jimmy Uso and LA Knight in a Triple Threat match. If he wins it, he could go on to challenge for a world title at WWE WrestleMania 41.

