Adam Pearce to ban WWE star; Jimmy Uso out of WrestleMania 41; Paige is back? - 5 things that could happen on upcoming edition of RAW

The upcoming episode of WWE RAW is set to emanate live from The O2 Arena, London, UK. The show is already slated to be grand, with John Cena making an appearance. Additionally, names like Gunther, John Cena, Cody Rhodes & more are also advertised to appear.

In this article, we will discuss five things that could happen in the upcoming episode of WWE RAW:

#5. Gunther might destroy Jimmy Uso and rule him out of WrestleMania 41

Jimmy Uso insulted the World Heavyweight Champion on last week's edition of WWE RAW when he slapped him across his face. He and Gunther are now set to lock horns on the upcoming episode of the red brand, and one of the potential scenarios could see The Ring General quashing Big Jim in this match.

As a result, it's likely that Gunther might aim not only to pick up the win but also annihilate Big Jim during and after the match. This assault on the Samoan superstar might rule him out of WrestleMania 41 and would also put Jey Uso on notice ahead of their upcoming clash at The Show of Shows.

#4. Bianca Belair might get banned due to her actions in the Women's World Title match

Rhea Ripley and IYO Sky are set to clash in a Women's World Title match on RAW this week, with Bianca Belair being the special guest referee in this bout. However, if Belair tries to give any advantage to SKY or aids her in defeating The Eradicator, the GM Adam Pearce might put a ban on The EST.

This could lead to the match getting restarted with a new official for the title bout. Bianca is arguably the reason why IYO Sky managed to dethrone The Eradicator a few weeks back on the red brand. So if a similar scenario unfolds again, Belair could be banned from the match despite being the designated special guest referee.

#3. Penta turns heel to join The Judgment Day?

The dynamics between Penta and The Judgment Day continue to develop on the red brand. Last week on WWE RAW, Dominik Mysterio gave Penta a steel chair to destroy Bron Breakker and join sides with the heel faction, but the masked man did not take up the offer.

However, in the upcoming episode of Monday Night RAW, fans could witness Penta's heel-turn if the former AEW star changes his mind and joins hands with The Judgment Day. The 39-year-old star might take this decision to dethrone Bron Breakker in a potential rematch, with the villainous faction in his corner to aid him.

#2. The Rock could return to attack Cody Rhodes

The rivalry between Cody Rhodes and John Cena continues to intensify, but as we inch towards WrestleMania 41, one of the surprises could be The Rock's appearance on the red brand. Since Elimination Chamber 2025, the Final Boss has not shown up.

An appearance from the Hollywood megastar and an attack on Cody Rhodes will surely escalate the hype of the Undisputed WWE Championship match between The American Nightmare and John Cena at WrestleMania 41. With The Franchise Player already advertised to appear, a sudden appearance by The Final Boss cannot be ruled out.

#1. Paige might make her long-awaited return to WWE

The former AEW star Saraya (fka Paige) has recently announced her departure from All Elite Wrestling. Since then, the WWE Universe has been speculating about a return for the 32-year-old to the Stamford-based promotion. So if Triple H is about to shock fans once again, he might plan her WWE comeback for RAW this week.

This is purely speculation, but if The Game has any plan to have the former superstar come back, he might capitalize on the hype and get her to return in the upcoming edition of the red brand.

