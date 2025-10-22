Adam Pearce to issue a fine on top WWE star for her actions on RAW? Exploring the possibility 

WWE RAW General Manager, Adam Pearce, can fine a top WWE star for her actions on the recent episode of Monday Night RAW. The superstar in question is WWE Women's Intercontinental Champion, Becky Lynch. She defended her title against Maxxine Dupri on RAW, but ended the match herself by causing a disqualification (DQ).The Man used her title to attack the Alpha Academy member, causing the match referee, Jessica Carr, to call off the contest. While Maxxine won the match, she couldn't get her hands on the gold, since titles don't exchange hands when the contests end via DQ.This was the second consecutive match where Becky lost to Maxxine as a result of a DQ. On the October 6 edition of RAW, the 28-year-old superstar had beaten Becky after The Man was counted out. And now, she could manage to defeat the former Women's Champion as a result of another DQ.Adam Pearce can fine Becky Lynch for using foul means to retain her title. Pearce can either ban her from a few episodes of RAW, or he can also announce a No Disqualification match against Maxxine at WWE SNME next month. On the other hand, Becky Lynch has defended her actions. In a video uploaded on her Instagram account, she said that the chatter around her conduct on RAW is not true.The former WWE Women's Champion said that Maxxine Dupri used a closed-fist punch on her face, leaving her with a bruised lip. She said that the match referee, Jessica Carr, could have disqualified Maxxine for doing so, but she didn't. In a way, Becky defended her action by saying that she did so because her opponent used unfair means to knock her out. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostWhile The Man might have shared her side of the story, it remains to be seen how the WWE management handles this issue. Becky Lynch has also quit The Vision on WWE RAWAfter the match with Maxxine, Becky accosted Paul Heyman outside Adam Pearce's office. She confronted the Oracle for betraying her husband, Seth Rollins, last week on RAW.While Paul initially tried to defend himself, saying that it was all done by Breakker, and he didn't know of the attack, Becky shot back by saying that her husband knew that someday, The Vision would turn on him.Instead, she said that Seth was rather surprised as to why it took so long for Heyman and his men to turn on her better half. Heyman even tried to pacify Becky by saying that there was indeed a place for her in The Vision, the 38-year-old superstar rejected the offer outrightly, telling Heyman that his &quot;snake oil salesman tactics&quot; won't work on her.With this, Becky Lynch is also out of The Vision, and Heyman might look for some other woman superstar to replace her. It will be interesting to see on whom The Oracle places his bets.