Adam Pearce to make a big match official for Elimination Chamber on WWE RAW? Exploring the possibility

The Elimination Chamber Premium Live Event is just two weeks away, and fans' excitement has been building up. The Men's and Women's Chamber Matches will undoubtedly be the main highlights of the show. However, Adam Pearce might add a blockbuster match to the card for the upcoming spectacle this week on RAW.

Ad

Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens are expected to clash in a thrilling showdown in Toronto. The two former friends, who once stood side by side, have now become bitter rivals. Zayn has been absent from WWE television since suffering a merciless attack at the hands of KO. Meanwhile, The Prizefighter has laid out a huge challenge before him for a match at Elimination Chamber.

The upcoming episode of RAW will play a key role in the development of this feud as Sami Zayn answers Kevin Owens' challenge. After everything that happened between them, the former Intercontinental Champion could be looking for revenge. As a result, he is expected to accept KO's challenge, which could lead to their high-stakes showdown in Toronto on March 1.

Ad

Trending

After Zayn's response on RAW, General Manager Adam Pearce could finally make this highly anticipated match official for Elimination Chamber. The PLE is set to take place in Canada, the home country of both superstars. Therefore, the likelihood of this match happening at the show is quite high.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Will Kevin Owens' feud with Sami Zayn continue after Elimination Chamber?

Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn have a storied history in WWE that goes back to their time in NXT. However, the company revisiting their rivalry, that too on the Road to WrestleMania, has left fans wondering. Is Triple H planning another marquee match between the two at The Show of Shows?

Ad

While Zayn and Owens are expected to clash in a monumental showdown at the upcoming PLE, the chances of this feud continuing after Elimination Chamber seem low. WWE seemingly has other plans for The Prizefighter for the April extravaganza in Las Vegas.

Kevin Owens is rumored to face Randy Orton in a huge match at WrestleMania 41. The Viper has a score to settle with KO, as the latter is the reason for his prolonged absence from WWE. The Showcase of the Immortals appears to be the perfect place for the two titans to collide and settle their score.

Ad

Expand Tweet

Therefore, Orton vs. Owens is currently believed to be the plan for 'Mania. It'll be interesting to see what the creative team has in store for Sami Zayn after Elimination Chamber.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback