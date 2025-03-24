Adam Pearce to make official WrestleMania 41 announcement on WWE RAW? Exploring huge stipulation for top title match

The upcoming episode of RAW will see several storylines shift gear for WrestleMania 41. The show will feature a high-voltage clash between Bron Breakker and Penta for the Intercontinental Championship. Ever since WWE made this match official, fans have been wondering what the outcome would be. Well, the bout could serve as the stage for a massive announcement by Adam Pearce.

The RAW General Manager could make a huge multi-person Ladder Match official for the Intercontinental Title. A few weeks ago, reports did state that the company was considering a multi-person match for Bron Breakker's gold at WrestleMania 41. Well, the idea was to put the deserving talents in the spotlight who were around the title picture.

So, tonight's match between Penta and Breakker could likely end in a disqualification. Ludwig Kaiser might attack Cero Miedo during the bout as he has been at odds with the luchador for weeks. And if that happens, Pete Dunne could also get involved, considering both Kaiser and Penta are his current rivals. It could lead to a chaotic brawl between these stars.

Sheamus is also rumored to return tonight on RAW after weeks of absence. The Celtic Warrior could very well use this as a perfect opportunity to make a statement against the reigning champion. When chaos would be at its peak, Adam Pearce might step in. He could announce the aforementioned match for WrestleMania 41.

However, this angle is entirely speculative at this point. Only time will tell how Triple H plans the title picture moving forward.

Adam Pearce to tease a surprise return for WrestleMania 41?

Over the years, WrestleMania has witnessed some huge surprises and big returns. And this year could be no different. The company could be planning a major surprise in Las Vegas, and Adam Pearce could tease this in the upcoming episode of RAW.

During his potential announcement for the Ladder Match, Pearce could declare the Intercontinental Title bout to be a six-man match. However, the RAW General Manager could state that the sixth participant would be a mystery superstar who would directly appear in Vegas. But why could he do that? It is to create suspense and hype around WrestleMania 41.

Well, that superstar could be none other than Malakai Black. The former AEW star is reported to be heading to WWE now that he is a free agent. Such an angle could create a huge buzz and become a big talking point among fans. It could also build excitement around the title match in Las Vegas.

Such a big return at The Show of Shows could immediately put Malakai Black in the spotlight. While it is an intriguing possibility, it is just speculation at the moment.

