Adam Pearce to reveal former World Champion is returning; legend banned from SNME? 3 Things the WWE RAW GM can announce on tonight's show

Adam Pearce can have a lot in store for the upcoming WWE RAW. With Saturday Night's Main Event set for this weekend, more feuds and storylines can be built, with some returns even possible to take place.

Tonight's WWE RAW currently has three matches set, with Money in the Bank qualifying matches also set to occur. Meanwhile, qualifying matches for the upcoming Money in the Bank premium live event are set, and appearances of former and current champions are also set to take place. However, Pearce can add more twists and turns to the upcoming show.

In this list, we will look at three things Adam Pearce can announce on WWE RAW tonight.

#3. Paul Heyman to be banned at Saturday Night's Main Event

One of the matches for the upcoming SNME is a tag team match between Seth Rollins and Bron Breakker against CM Punk and Sami Zayn. Paul Heyman is expected to be at the ringside to support the former duo, but Adam Pearce can ensure this won't happen.

Breakker will be in action tonight against Jey Uso, which can end in a brawl with Punk and Zayn getting involved. The WWE RAW GM can then decide that in order to limit the chaos this weekend, he will ban the Hall of Famer to prevent him from barking orders and instigating conflicts.

#2. IYO SKY's challenger for Money in the Bank to be revealed

IYO SKY continues to prove why she is the Women's World Champion on WWE RAW. Several stars have been targeting her for a while, among them being Rhea Ripley. Tonight, their next clash can finally be revealed.

In the upcoming Monday show, both women can confront each other again, with The Eradicator reminding the champion that she was next for the gold. As the tension rise, Pearce can emerge to announce that there was no need for any exchanged tonight, but they can save it for Money in the Bank instead.

#1. Adam Pearce can announce a former World Champion is returning tonight on WWE RAW

Some of the stars making headlines on the Monday show lately are The Judgment Day, with Dominik Mysterio as the Intercontinental Champion and Finn Balor teasing a possible split from the group. However, they are missing another major name, Liv Morgan, but that might end soon.

Tonight on the Monday show, Adam Pearce can announce that the former Women's World Champion is set to return in next week's episode, possibly to enter a qualifying match for the Women's Money in the Bank.

