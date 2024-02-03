Adam Pearce to steal former WWE champion from SmackDown with a massive offer? Exploring the possibility 

Adam Pearce and Nick Aldis are constantly locking horns over getting returning superstars to join their brands, RAW and SmackDown, respectively. Currently, they are neck-to-neck in another bidding war, but the February 5 edition of Monday Night RAW could be the deciding episode.

It so happens that Andrade returned to WWE at Royal Rumble 2024, and Bron Breakker seemingly replaced Brock Lesnar at the event. Pearce convinced Andrade to sign with the red brand on the following episode of WWE RAW, even though Nick Aldis declared he had a good offer for Andrade.

During the latest episode of WWE SmackDown, Nick Aldis presented Bron Breakker with an offer. At the same time, Adam Pearce revealed having an amazing offer for Breakker if he signed with RAW. Instead of signing it, Breakker told Aldis he would hold onto it and told Pearce he’d see the RAW General Manager on Monday. Considering Breakker is giving Pearce a chance to reveal his offer, the young superstar may sign with the red brand.

If Adam Pearce can provide a massive offer to Bron Breakker, Nick Aldis will be left with another unsigned contract. Interestingly, when Pearce signed Andrade, Aldis removed himself from the situation by answering a call that was supposedly from Bron Breakker himself.

While Nick Aldis could not sign Breakker, he did sign Naomi and Tiffany Stratton to SmackDown this week.

Adam Pearce previously failed to sign Randy Orton thanks to Nick Aldis

Randy Orton and CM Punk made their electrifying returns at Survivor Series 2023. Following the event, both General Managers rushed to the returning superstars with their offers.

On SmackDown, Adam Pearce had the offer ready for Randy Orton from the red brand, and maybe even a good one. However, Nick Aldis promised Randy Orton The Bloodline and Roman Reigns, and The Viper signed with the blue brand. Fortunately for Pearce, Punk decided to sign with WWE RAW.

It’s only a matter of time before the WWE Universe will know Breakker’s choice. Regardless of which brand he chooses, his booking needs to be given utmost importance, given the impact he is bringing to the ring.

