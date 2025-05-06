Adam Pearce to suspend major WWE star for his actions after RAW went off the air tonight? Possibility explored

Adam Pearce arguably has one of the most challenging jobs in the world. Following tonight's episode of Monday Night RAW, Jey Uso, the reigning World Heavyweight Champion, was attacked by an obscure social media personality named Logan Paul. Alright... "social media megastar" Logan Paul.

Ad

Surprisingly, Paul was not on the show despite having a future title shot lined up against The YEET Master. It seems as though he was just waiting for the right opportunity to catch Jey Uso off guard. His actions on tonight's show might even open him up to disciplinary action at the hands of RAW General Manager Adam Pearce.

Pearce, rather infamous for attempting to run a tight "flagship" yet seldom being able to do so, might slap Paul with a fine or even a suspension. He could even schedule the Paul vs. Uso match for as early as next week or strip away Paul's title shot altogether.

Ad

Trending

Expand Tweet

Ad

Top WWE star punished? More details HERE

With the number of moving pieces, all massive stars in the main event picture on RAW, Adam Pearce's upcoming decisions might change the landscape of Monday Night RAW for good.

Who exactly are these moving pieces under Adam Pearce?

On tonight's show, Paul Heyman came out to interrupt Jey Uso's promo in the show's opening segment. Following an impassioned soliloquy, Heyman relayed Seth Rollins' intention of challenging Uso for the World Heavyweight Championship at any time/place of Jey's choosing.

Ad

The champion accepted the challenge, and the match was officially made the night's main event. The main event, albeit spectacular in how engrossed the WWE Universe was, was marred by interference from Bron Breakker. A Spear to Uso behind the referee's back, followed by a Stomp, brought the WWE Universe to the edge of their seats.

Just when it seemed as though the inaugural & longest-reigning World Heavyweight Champion was seconds away from reclaiming what he believes is rightfully his, a familiar static suddenly hit. Out came the Best in the World, CM Punk, returning to a thunderous pop to snatch the opportunity away from his arch-nemesis.

Ad

Ad

The show ended with Jey Uso, Sami Zayn, and CM Punk standing tall, but as you already know by now, Logan Paul ruined Uso's night with a post-match attack off the air, with Punk and Zayn checking up on Uso following Paul's attack on the champion.

As for Adam Pearce, the Monday Night RAW GM's lifestyle remains as stressed as always.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Tathya Sachdev Tathya Sachdev is an undergraduate student majoring in English literature and an aspiring professional snooker player. Before joining Sportskeeda's WWE Trends division, Tathya spent a year as a news writer for eWrestlingNews and Wrestling Headlines and has contributed editorials to various publications.



Tathya got hooked on wrestling during the Road to WrestleMania 34 when there was widespread speculation about a potential John Cena vs The Undertaker match because they had always been the two most popular stars amongst the casual viewing audience in the country. The buildup to their match fueled his curiosity. Despite the brief match, he began exploring wrestling through Sportskeeda, which led him to become passionate about the industry.



CM Punk is a standout figure for Tathya, as he believes the star is a true master of blending fiction and reality in wrestling. Among a whole lot of thinks about CM Punk, he also resonates with Punk's mantra: "I'm straight edge, and straight edge means I'm better than you." Alright, maybe not the last part.



Tathya interviewed wrestling stars such as Gunther and Drew McIntyre at the WWE Superstar Spectacle 2023 in Hyderabad.



Beyond wrestling, snooker remains Tathya's top priority alongside academics. He promotes snooker and billiards through written content and multimedia for The Sportal, Apex Sports, and independently. Know More