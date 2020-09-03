AEW All Out 2020- 5 Interesting surprises that could happen- Brock Lesnar destroys current Champion, Major return after months, New member in the Dark Order?

Not only is the world in the grasp of the strangest times it has perhaps ever witnessed, but these are exciting times in the world of professional wrestling as well, with everything that is happening inside and outside the ring. AEW All Out 2020 comes our way in such a scenario, and the card is absolutely stacked and loaded with talent at the moment. What we know of Tony Khan, Cody Rhodes, and co. is that whatever they do, they do not skimp on the quality of their pay-per-views, and this is a conclusive indicator that there will be surprises galore at AEW All Out 2020.

Of course, this is all speculation and as a result, we want to hear what you have to say. Which of these surprises could you potentially see happening at AEW All Out 2020?

#5 Brock Lesnar shows up at AEW All Out 2020 to destroy Jon Moxley following his match

The last time that Dean Ambrose and Brock Lesnar met, it was at WrestleMania and the outcome was a contest that left many fans short-changed. They have a chance to wrong the right in All Elite Wrestling, especially if you consider that Brock Lesnar is a free agent. Yes, this is a very unlikely possibility, but who would have thought that Jon Moxley would jump ship to AEW when the company was first announced, right?

Once Jon Moxley is done with his match at AEW All Out 2020, where one assumes he will go over, considering that it may be too soon to put the strap around MJF's waist, could Brock Lesnar show up from out of nowhere? Could he leave Jon Moxley laying in a heap, changing the course and direction of pro wrestling forever?