AEW Dynamite: 5 Biggest news stories - Ex-WWE star appears, silly main event (September 2, 2020)

From a good women's match to more tag team drama between Hangman Page and Kenny Omega, this week's edition of AEW Dynamite featured many contrasting moments.

AEW aired an episode which just didn't gel together properly as a whole before the All Out pay-per-view this Saturday. The in-ring product was good, as always, but one might have hoped for a more engaging go-home episode of Dynamite this week.

However, there are various bouts to look forward to at this year's AEW All Out event.

Here are the five biggest news stories from this week's episode of AEW Dynamite (September 2, 2020).

#5: Former WWE star Serena Deeb made her AEW debut this week

At this point, it has become a running tradition that an ex-WWE or WCW star may show up at AEW Dynamite every week.

Last night, it was Serena Deeb who fought in a good match against NWA Women's Champion, Thunder Rosa. Deeb lost the bout, but most fans agreed that she put on a noteworthy battle alongside Thunder Rosa, as the latter is supposed to take on Hikaru Shida at AEW All Out.

WWE fans may remember Serena Deeb as a member of CM Punk's Straight Edge Society, and she was also a part of the inaugural Mae Young Classic competition back in 2017.

More recently, Deeb was a coach at WWE's Performance Center. But she was released in April this year alongside several other popular stars amidst the company's budget cuts.

Without a doubt, AEW needs to sign Serena Deeb. That would help the women’s division in every possible way. #AEWDynamite — Andrea Hangst (@FBALL_Andrea) September 3, 2020

It is public knowledge that AEW needs to make their Women's Division better. And Deeb would be a great addition to the roster since she is an outspoken figure in the women's wrestling world and has approximately 15 years of experience in this industry.