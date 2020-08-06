AEW Dynamite - Best and worst: Former WCW legend arrives, Critical All Elite Wrestling component missing, Major debut

I loved AEW Dynamite this week and because I also thought WWE SmackDown and RAW were solid affairs, I have to admit that this has been a really good week of pro wrestling all around. I love it when wrestling promotions think out of the box, and that is certainly what happened with SmackDown, RAW, and AEW Dynamite this week.

It remains to be seen whether or not the quality of the show will reflect in the AEW Dynamite ratings, and it was a shame that Eric Bischoff, who returned to the arena after ages, did not get the pop that he so rightfully should have. But AEW Dynamite embraces the setting, an arena without a paying crowd in attendance, in the right manner and despite there being no actual fans, it still seems livelier than a WWE taping somehow.

Here's what I liked and disliked about this week's episode of AEW Dynamite.

#1 Best: Orange Cassidy says his first words on AEW Dynamite

The very fact that Eric Bischoff made a return to TNT by being a part of this week's edition of AEW Dynamite, moderating the debate between Chris Jericho and Orange Cassidy made it 'must-watch'. I don't know if I would have been nearly as sold about this segment had anyone else but Chris Jericho been a part of it, because while it was funny, it was also very silly, but Chris Jericho is certainly the master of the 'goofy'.

Orange Cassidy is definitely a fine promo and the way that Chris Jericho sold his arch-nemesis' very first words made him an even bigger star this week on AEW Dynamite. I cannot wait for the match between these two men because it's pretty much guaranteed to be entertaining and how!