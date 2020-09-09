AEW Dynamite Preview: Matt Hardy to speak for the first time since All Out, Chris Jericho's next feud

After the All Out pay-per-view last Saturday, we have a stacked AEW Dynamite card waiting for us later tonight. Dustin Rhodes will challenge for the TNT Championship tonight, and we also have Chris Jericho in action following his loss at All Out.

The number one contender for the AEW World Championship, Lance Archer, will also be speaking on tonight's AEW Dynamite. Kip Sabian has stated that he will reveal the identity of the best man for his upcoming wedding.

Matt Hardy to speak for the first time after the scary incident at All Out

The scary incident with Matt Hardy at All Out saw him spend time in the hospital following the show. Hardy has since let fans know that he's okay, and he will speak on AEW Dynamite tonight.

Dustin Rhodes to challenge Brodie Lee for the TNT Championship on AEW Dynamite

Dustin Rhodes put in an incredible performance at All Out to help his team to a win against The Dark Order. Rhodes was later awarded a title shot at Mr. Brodie Lee's TNT Championship on AEW Dynamite tonight. Rhodes cut a fiery backstage promo after learning of his title shot, and you can check it out above.

Jurassic Express to take on The Lucha Bros

Pentagon and Fenix will be in action tonight on AEW Dynamite as they take on Jungle Boy and Luchasaurus. Both teams are in a good place to earn a future AEW Tag Team Championship shot and will be looking for a win to rise in the rankings.

Kip Sabian to reveal the identity of the best man for his wedding

Kip Sabian and Penelope Ford announced on All Out that their impending wedding will take place on a future episode of AEW Dynamite. Sabian also announced that he would be revealing the identity of the best man for his wedding on tonight's episode of AEW Dynamite.

We will be hearing from Lance Archer and Jake Roberts on AEW Dynamite, with Jon Moxley slated to appear too

Lance Archer won the Casino Battle Royal at All Out to earn a shot at Jon Moxley's AEW Championship. AEW have announced that we will hear from Lance Archer and Jake Roberts on tonight's episode of AEW Dynamite. AEW Champion Jon Moxley will also be on the show tonight.

Chris Jericho's next feud

On the latest episode of Saturday Night Special, Chris Jericho hinted that we would find out about his next feud on tonight's episode of AEW Dynamite.

Although Jericho lost to Orange Cassidy in the Mimosa Mayhem Match at All Out, he will be in action on AEW Dynamite. The Demo God will team up with Jake Hager to face Sonny Kiss and Joey Janela.

Regarding his next feud, Jericho said:

"There's a lot of people actually. I know exactly who I'm going to be feuding with next in my next story because once again, it's all about the stories. So you'll find out on Wednesday. That's kind-of the blowoff of Jericho and Orange for now and I'm sure we can always come back to it at some point. "