AEW Dynamite Preview: Moxley makes television match debut, More details on new faction? (October 9th, 2019)

Pratyay Ghosh FOLLOW FEATURED WRITER Preview 1.08K // 09 Oct 2019, 18:17 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Will we learn more about Chris Jericho's new faction tonight?

The second episode of AEW Dynamite takes place later tonight and a number of matches have already been announced. We have the start of the AEW Tag-Team Championship with The Young Bucks taking on Private Party as well as Jon Moxley's in-ring television debut.

We will also learn more about Chris Jericho's new faction tonight as he teams up with Sammy Guevara to face Dustin Rhodes and Adam Page.

#1. Jimmy Havoc goes one on one with Darby Allin

The winner will get a shot at the AEW World Championship

Jimmy Havoc and Darby Allin face-off tonight on AEW Dynamite. This one has big stakes attached to it with the winner of the match getting a shot at Chris Jericho’s AEW World Championship next week on Dynamite.

Havoc and Allin are no strangers to each other and have already wrestled each other a number of times in All Elite Wrestling already but this will be their first singles match in the company. Allin impressed at Fyter Fest where to took Cody to a time limit draw.

Jimmy Havoc, for his part, is a seasoned veteran and as dangerous as anyone inside the squared circle. Havoc has been wrestling for around 15 years and his experience should take him to a win tonight, unless Allin can pull off something special.

#2. Bea Priestly and Emi Sakura take on Dr. Britt Baker and Riho

Riho became the first AEW Women's Champion last week (Photo courtesy: AEW)

The first episode of AEW Dynamite last week saw Riho upset the odds and beat Nyla Rose to become the first AEW Women’s Champion. Tonight, Riho will team up with another top star of the AEW Women’s division – Dr. Britt Baker – as they face Bea Priestly and Emi Sakura.

If tensions come to a boil between Riho and Baker, there is a chance that it could lead to Baker turning on Riho which would lead to a title program between them moving forward. However, if Baker and Riho do end up working well together, they’re the favourites to win this match.

1 / 5 NEXT