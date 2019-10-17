AEW Dynamite Results: Chris Jericho defends the AEW World Title in a Street Fight, Moxley turns on PAC

Chris Jericho defended the AEW World Championship in a Street Fight.

Tonight's episode of AEW Dynamite had a stacked card with two tag-team tournament matches as well as two title matches. Riho defended the AEW Women's Championship against Dr. Britt Baker while in the main event, Chris Jericho defended the AEW World Championship in a Philadelphia Street Fight against Darby Allin.

SCU vs The Best Friends

SCU picked up a huge win

The show was supposed to start with SCU taking on The Best Friends in the AEW Tag Team Championship tournament. As Christopher Daniels and Kazarian made their way down to the ring, the Lucha Bros attacked them from behind. Scorpio Sky came down to drive the Lucha Bros away and was forced to replace Daniels in the match.

The Best Friends were in complete control in the early stages after the match actually began. Trent and Chuckie T worked on Kazarian at ringside early on in the match before the Best Friends hit a double suplex for a near-fall. Even this early on, Scorpio Sky looked pretty worried.

Sky looked in good shape when he came in off the hot-tag before being taken out by a cheap-shot from Chuck Taylor. Taylor went to hit a dive onto Scorpio Sky but ended up taking out his own partner instead.

Scorpio Sky used the opening to try and pin Trent who kicked out. The Best Friends made a brief comeback, with Trent taking out Sky with a Scorpio Sky with a knee strike. They followed it up with a Doomsday Knee to Scorpio Sky for a near-fall. Trent looked to hit Kazarian with a Piledriver on the apron but Scorpio Sky came in to make the save at the right moment.

Chuck Taylor was sent flying into the barricade before Sky and Kazarian hit Trent with a Powerbomb/Strike combo for the win.

SCU def. The Best Friends

