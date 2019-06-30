×
AEW Fyter Fest Preview: Moxley in huge stipulation match, Unexpected addition to triple threat bout? (June 29th 2019)

Rohit Nath
FEATURED WRITER
Preview
84   //    30 Jun 2019, 01:34 IST

The second event!
The second event!

It's time for AEW Fyter Fest tonight! After an incredible debut PPV Double or Nothing, All Elite Wrestling looks to continue their momentum with their first free show. You read that right, it's absolutely free to watch!

Also read: 5 harsh realities about AEW that nobody wants to talk about

You might be wondering when they come on PPV next. The answer to that is in late August, as they get ready for their second PPV - ALL OUT. ALL OUT has already sold out, taking a whopping 15 minutes. According to the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, the demand for tickets for ALL OUT was actually higher than it was for WrestleMania 35.

So imagine that. AEW could have sold out a baseball stadium or come close to that with the demand that they had. Either way, there's clearly a lot of hype for AEW, but there has been a relative lack of it for Fyter Fest.

Also read: 5 surprises that could happen at AEW Fyter Fest 2019

Granted, the same level of effort hasn't gone in towards promoting it, but either way, it's going to be a fun show. The card is obviously not as stacked as Double or Nothing or won't be as stacked as ALL OUT will be, but since those are PPVs, this is only to be expected.

Here is a relatively short guide about AEW Fyter Fest and what to look forward to in their first free event. The "pre-show" matches include the following:

Michael Nakazawa vs Alex Jebailey

Kylie Ray vs Leva Bates

Best Friends vs SoCal Uncensored vs Private Party (Winner gets a first-round bye in AEW Tag Team title tournament at ALL OUT)

#6. Christopher Daniels vs CIMA

Student vs Mentor
Student vs Mentor

At Double or Nothing, Daniels had a confrontation with his Michinoku Pro mentor CIMA. This is a match that doesn't have too much hype to it but watch out, because it could legitimately steal the show.

This is a battle of two experienced veterans. Expect only the very best.

