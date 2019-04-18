AEW News: AEW teases another major acquisition

Another major wrestler?

On episode 12 of AEW - The Road to Double or Nothing, AEW teased that they were in the process of acquiring another major wrestler to their brand.

All Elite Wrestling (AEW) has been making moves since the promotion was officially announced. They have signed the likes of Kenny Omega, Chris Jericho, The Young Bucks, Cody Rhodes, Hangman Page, Joey Janela, Penelope Ford, Lucha Brothers, Jungle Boy, Pac, Britt Baker, Kylie Rae, and Allie.

With a very diverse AEW roster, AEW is looking to add to it. It's been rumored now that Dean Ambrose has also been offered a 6 million dollar deal for lesser dates. While it's quite unclear of Dean Ambrose's status, it's a certainty that AEW is looking to add another big name like Chris Jericho.

With the recent reports of Sasha Banks' frustration with WWE as well as her following AEW on Twitter, it's possible that AEW would be interested in signing her. While some of the female wrestlers signed are great additions to the roster, a star like Sasha Banks would definitely be a game changer.

AEW has a separate YouTube series besides Being The Elite, called AEW - The Road To Double Or Nothing, which is a behind-the-scenes and promotional series for the AEW Double or Nothing PPV.

In episode 11, AEW Coordinator Michael Cuellari, is seen eating an apple and reading a children's book about The Elite Team. Cody Rhodes walks in and asks him if he's ready to go? Michael exclaims he likes nothing more than walking through a bunch of horse manure. Cody responds by saying, 'well, it is a big acquisition.'

In episode 12, AEW continued the story with Michael walking on to a ranch and knocking on the front door. As the door opens, the scene fades to black and entitled 'To be continued this weekend.'

The AEW Double or Nothing PPV will be held on May 25, 2019.