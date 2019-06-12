AEW News: Joey Janela cuts a vicious promo on Jon Moxley

Death Match?

What's the story?

On AEW - The Road to Fyter Fest - Episode 02, Joey Janela cut a vicious promo on Jon Moxley in front of a coffin.

In case you didn't know

Jon Moxley made a big splash at AEW Double or Nothing last month when he showed up after the main event to attack Chris Jericho and Kenny Omega. Viewers at the time would probably remember that Moxley threw Omega off a set piece and on to the stage.

In the locker room after the PPV, It was hinted that Joey Janela would be Jon Moxley's first opponent. It was confirmed soon after that the match would be taking place at AEW Fyter Fest on June 29, 2019.

A few days, Jon Moxley cut a promo on his opponent by giving him a warning once they face off at the PPV.

The heart of the matter

Joey Janela started off the promo in front of a coffin and a large picture of his face beside it. He proclaimed that this supposedly is the place where the Bad Boy Joey Janela will end up after his match with Jon Moxley. But he digressed. He said that he has news and that people should have done better research. He added that if he does fade into the night, so be it! As he had already left his mark...unlike Jon Moxley. He went on to say...

Jon Moxley...I haven't made millions, I haven't been told by someone I had to dress up like an auto mechanic, I haven't starred in some s***** straight-to-dvd movie that no one is ever going to watch. I haven't had a promo written by a 24 year-old NYU student handed to me...While you were doing all these things in the last 10 years...While you were being a bootleg watered-down PG Kevin Dunn supervised version of your former self, I have been doing things that made your 17-year career look like child's play!

Jon Moxley...I have everything to lose on June 29 at Fyter Fest...You have nothing to lose, You have it all...And if I start to make a fool out of myself on that very night, you might as well kill me...Because I rather be here (pointing to coffin) then obscurity.

Promo starts at 00.18 seconds. Check it out below.

What's next?

The Bad Boy will be taking on Mox on June 29 at AEW Fyter Fest. It should be interesting to see how Jon Moxley responds to this vicious promo by his opponent.