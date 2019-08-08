AEW News: WWE Hall Of Famer's daughter set to compete at All Out

All Out

What's the story?

All Elite Wrestling's All Out PPV will feature a Casino Battle Royale on the pre-show.

It's now been confirmed that WWE Hall of Famer Rowdy Roddy Piper's daughter Teal Piper will be participating in the free-for-all.

In case you didn't know...

On May 25th, All Elite Wrestling presented its first show, Double Or Nothing, which emanated from the MGM Grand in Las Vegas.

The pre-show of the event featured a Casino Battle Royale match to determine the No.1 contender for the AEW World title. The match was won by Hangman Page, who will be facing Chris Jericho in the main event of All Out, contested for the World title.

It has been a while since AEW had announced that the Women's World title will be unveiled at All Out. It was recently reported that the first AEW Women's Champion will be crowned on AEW'S TNT debut episode.

The heart of the matter

On the latest edition of "Road to All Out", Brandi Rhodes revealed that an All-Women Casino Battle Royale will take place on the pre-show of All Out, with the eventual winner getting a shot at the AEW Women's World title.

The video also features comments from Roddy Piper's daughter, Teal Piper. She talks about what it was like growing up as the daughter of Piper. Teal went on to state that being a part of the pro-wrestling business will help her feel closer to her departed father.

Former WWE wrestler Jazz and former Lucha Underground star Ivelisse will also compete in the battle royale.

What's next?

AEW All Out will emanate from the Sears Centre Arena in the Chicago suburb of Hoffman Estates, Illinois on August 31, 2019.

