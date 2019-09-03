AEW Rumor Roundup: Wrestler quits, backstage fight at All Out, Jon Moxley injury update, and more - 03 September 2019

With AEW just finishing their biggest pay per view of the year, news has been coming down so quickly that it's a good bet that some wrestling fans might have missed the news altogether.

In today's AEW rumor roundup, we'll cover Kylie Rae's status with the company, more on the alleged backstage fight between Sadie Gibbs and Bea Priestley as well as an update on Jon Moxley's injury.

There is more to follow in the 03 September 2019 edition of the AEW Rumor Roundup.

#5 Kylie Rae released from AEW, reason unknown

One of the biggest stories gone under the radar

While AEW has a women's roster that boasts the likes of Sadie Gibbs, Britt Baker, Awesome Kong, Bea Priestley, Nyla Rose and more, it's unfortunate and sad to report that Kylie Rae is no longer with AEW. She had not been seen in action since she lost her match at Double or Nothing.

Kylie Rae was supposed to compete at AEW Fyter Fest but pulled out at the last minute and was replaced by Allie at the last minute. At the time, it was noted to be a medical issue. A few weeks back, she deleted her Twitter account which led to more speculation from wrestling fans, who were concerned for her safety.

During the media scrum, Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful asked Tony Khan about her status with the company and it was revealed that she was granted her release from the company. There was no specific reason given, but Tony Khan did mention that it was amicable and that she is a nice person.

I asked Tony Khan about Kylie Rae's status. He told me she asked for her AEW release and they granted it. It was amicable, per Tony — Sean Ross Sapp Of Fightful.com (@SeanRossSapp) September 1, 2019

It's unfortunate that Kylie Rae quit All Elite Wrestling. It doesn't look like she will be coming back to the company any time soon. More so, it's also possible that she might be retiring from wrestling all together but fans will have to wait and see if that's the case.

