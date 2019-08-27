AEW Rumors: Update on Jon Moxley vs Kenny Omega match; original plans for PAC possibly revealed

It will happen...

As reported by WhatCulture, Dave Meltzer on Wrestling Observer Radio revealed that the canceled dream match between Jon Moxley and Kenny Omega will happen again, once Moxley is fully recovered from his injury.

As some may already know, Moxley pulled out of his match against Kenny Omega due to a staph infection. Kenny Omega was taken aback at the news and cut a scathing promo on Moxley. He mocked Moxley's injury, called him out for being unprofessional and said that he owed him and everyone at AEW an apology.

Kenny Omega also said he doesn't care if Moxley ever came back.

"You see, John, I would love to wish you a speedy recovery. That's what I'm supposed to say. But at this point, I could really give a s*** if you ever come back."

PAC's original plans at AEW All Out

Most wrestling fans are aware that PAC has replaced Moxley in the match at All Out. The replacement has been welcomed and some would say, it was actually a good thing that this has happened. But questions have arisen how AEW were able to book the match so quickly?

According to Dave Meltzer, PAC might have already been booked to do a run-in at All Out. Was he supposed to be part of the Moxley match, in some shape or form? It could be. It's also worth noting that Kenny Omega and The Young Bucks will be taking on Chris Jericho and two mystery partners on TNT. Is he going to be revealed as one of the partners?

It is probably safe to say that speculation will be rampant in the weeks ahead. While AEW's original plans may have gone awry, they seem to have a backup plan ready. And that's a good thing. Here's hoping that All Out will be full of more surprises.