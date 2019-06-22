AEW Rumors: Possible update on AEW's Weekly TV Show on TNT

AEW On Fire

According to 411Mania, PWInsider is reporting that AEW's new trademark filing may have revealed the day on which their upcoming TV show will be broadcast.

It has been known for a while that TNT is going to be the destination for AEW's weekly TV show. Details regarding the show were, that production cost was being covered by TNT with a guaranteed Advertisement revenue split. Moreover, the weekly show would be a live 2-hour show. At this time, it's still not confirmed what timeslot they will be in.

Most wrestling fans would be aware that TNT was the home of WCW Monday Nitro for several years before its demise in 2001. Professional wrestling programming has never appeared on the network since. With the arrival of AEW, that's about to change.

For months, it was speculated that AEW's weekly TV show would be either on a Wednesday or Thursday Night. Early on, it was also reported that AEW had registered the trademark 'Tuesday Night Dynamite.' It is now being reported that AEW's newly registered trademark is 'Wednesday Night Dynamite.'

While nothing has been confirmed, it's looking more and more that AEW will air on Wednesdays. While it's interesting that they might go with Wednesdays, it could also be because that TNT doesn't want AEW to clash with the NBA. NBA on TNT tends to air on Tuesdays when basketball season starts and it makes sense for a brand new weekly show to find its feet and build its audience.

Most wrestling fans are probably anticipating AEW's premier show, whatever day that might be. With an AEW roster that boasts the likes of Kenny Omega, Cody Rhodes, The Young Bucks, Chris Jericho, Hangman Page, Britt Baker, and MJF, it's certainly going to put 'butts in the seats'.