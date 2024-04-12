AEW star shows up, big free agent appears, and more - 4 ways Triple H can shock us on WWE SmackDown tonight

WWE Friday Night SmackDown is set to air on the FOX Network later this evening. This show is set to be a big one, as this will be the first edition of the blue brand following the epic WrestleMania 40 event from this past weekend.

SmackDown will be in front of a sold-out crowd of over 13,000 fans according to WrestleTix. The event is taking place live from the Little Caesar's Arena in Detroit, Michigan. So far, essentially nothing has been promoted for the big episode.

Naturally, the post-WrestleMania show is always an exciting one. The program often deals with the fallout from the biggest wrestling event of the year, but it also sets the stage for what the audience can expect moving forward. Nothing ever slows down in World Wrestling Entertainment, especially in the Triple H era.

The Game will also likely want to make SmackDown a show to remember. This could mean that some surprises are lined up. In this article, we will take a look at a handful of things Triple H could book for tonight's show that will shock the audience.

Below are four ways Triple H can shock us on WWE SmackDown tonight.

#4. Baron Corbin could return to the main roster

Baron Corbin is a success story. The talented performer struggled on the main roster for quite some time. When it seemed as if his career was doomed, WWE moved him to NXT, and reverting to his old gimmick, the former US Champion has completely reinvented himself on the developmental brand.

In recent months, The Lone Wolf has been in a tag team with Bron Breakker. The pair even won the NXT Tag Team Titles, but they lost the belts this past Tuesday. Bron seemingly said goodbye to NXT in order to move to WWE SmackDown full-time.

There's a chance that Baron will return to the main roster alongside Bron. The two could take their Wolfdogs tandem to the blue brand and chase after the prized SmackDown Tag Team Titles in an attempt to dethrone Austin Theory and Grayson Waller. The two teams clashing at Backlash France could make result in a fun match.

#3. Cody Rhodes could issue an open challenge

Cody Rhodes is the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion. The sentence still feels surreal for many given that Roman was a dominant World Champion for almost four years, but that reign ended at WrestleMania 40.

The American Nightmare and The Tribal Chief clashed in a rematch from the prior year. With interference from Jey Uso, Solo Sikoa, Jimmy Uso, John Cena, Seth Rollins, The Undertaker, and The Rock, the bout was one of the most memorable in WrestleMania history. Now WWE has a new World Champion to lead us into the next era.

Given that Cody will appear on SmackDown, he could decide to do something Roman Reigns hadn't done in a long time. Rhodes could defend the World Title live on the blue brand. Somebody like Kevin Owens or Santos Escobar could accept the challenge, kicking off the new era in style.

#2. Matt Hardy could return to WWE

Matt Hardy is an absolute legend in professional wrestling. He was one-half of The Hardy Boyz and one-third of Team Xtreme. The talented star is responsible for the rise of the TLC Match and has won numerous titles during his tenure with the promotion.

"Woken" Matt left WWE a few years ago and joined All Elite Wrestling. While he was seemingly excited about the opportunity, his tenure at AEW was quite disappointing. Now he's a free agent and is reportedly weighing his offers as to where to go next. This could mean signing with Triple H's World Wrestling Entertainment.

If Matt Hardy is re-signed, Triple H could have his return on SmackDown tonight. Matt could answer an open challenge or show up and challenge a top star. Could Hardy challenge Logan Paul for the United States Championship?

#1. Jacob Fatu could debut as part of a refreshed Bloodline

Speaking of potential signings, one star who could appear on WWE SmackDown is Jacob Fatu. The talented and athletic Samoan performer was on the radar of Triple H and World Wrestling Entertainment for a long time before they signed a deal.

This is exciting, as Jacob is one of the most agile big men in the world and can cut a fantastic promo. Fatu is part of the Anoa'i Family, which means he is part of The Bloodline. This could be explored on WWE SmackDown tonight.

There's a chance that Fatu will debut as the newest member of the stable. He could add a fresh coat of paint to the group, especially if Roman Reigns and The Rock are both taking time off from television for the time being. He could debut by taking over or by attacking a foe of the stable.

