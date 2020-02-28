AEW wrestler claims he created King Corbin's finisher

The true progenitor of the 'End of Days' (Pic Source: WWE)

It seems like The Dark Order is at it again. The AEW heel stable's Evil Uno previously tweeted about the arrival of The Exalted One and he has now claimed that the End of Days finisher was created by him.

True story: I invented the End of Days.



I mean, I stole it from a swing dance routine I saw on TV, but yeah... I'm its father. — EVIL UNO of the DARK ORDER (@EvilUno) February 28, 2020

It's not clear whether Uno is telling the truth or if he just having a little fun at Baron Corbin's expense. In the meantime, The Dark Order has grown more aggressive about the arrival of the so-called leader of The Exalted One who most fans believe will turn out to be Matt Hardy.

Sportskeeda's Gary Cassidy wrote about the recent interactions between AEW Wrestlers and Hardy, explaining that it seemed to hint at his arrival in the company. On the other hand, AEW and Matt Hardy could just be working the fans.

On a recent video on his YouTube channel, Hardy stated:

"We're only a few days away from the second coming of the new and omnipotent version of Matt Hardy."

Who knows where Matt Hardy is going? It could be anywhere. Baron Corbin, on the other hand, may take issue with Evil Uno's statement about his finisher.