AEW wrestler says Chris Jericho has every right to be outspoken backstage

Jericho tells it like it is

Christopher Daniels of SCU spoke to Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful to discuss his long career and his thoughts on Chris Jericho being very vocal backstage. Daniels believed that Jericho has had so much success in his career that he has every right to put his foot down backstage.

There were reports that said that Chris Jericho has been outspoken backstage in AEW, even giving advice on things that didn't even involve him. In an interview, Jericho said that he held a backstage meeting to correct some of the mistakes that teams like The Lucha Bros were committing, which was well received.

Daniels commented that while he also gives his input, Jericho is much more hands-on than he is. He said:

"I feel like Chris is at the level of success that he’s sustained over his career, I feel like he’s definitely got more right to put his foot down," Daniels said. "I’m more of the mentality, especially since I’m not really one of the guys in terms of creative that has that final say, so I certainly don’t mind putting my ideas forward and saying, “Well, this is what I think.” But, I also realize that it’s not my fight to fight and all I can really do is offer my point of view. But, in the end, it’s not my decision and I sort of have to bow to the decisions that are made by the guys that are in the decision making position. So, I’m cool with that, too."

Daniels goes on to say that Chris Jericho has earned the right to put his foot down due to a long and successful track record in the business. He said:

" Sometimes the decisions aren’t what I would have done, but at the same time, like I said, I don’t have the right to really put my foot down. But, I feel like Chris definitely does have that right. Certainly is very outspoken about what he feels is the right direction for his stuff and you can’t fault him. You look at his track record and you feel like this guy definitely deserves to have a say in how it all goes down."

It's an interesting point of view from Daniels, who also is an industry veteran. It also goes on to show the level of respect Jericho has earned over the years.