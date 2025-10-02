After Andrade, another current WWE Superstar must leave the company for his benefit!

Andrade shocked everyone by abruptly departing from WWE on September 13. Fans were excited when the Mexican star returned to the global juggernaut at Royal Rumble 2024. Many believed that since Triple H is in charge now, the 35-year-old would fare better in his second stint than he did in his first.However, things didn't turn out as expected, as the former United States Champion failed to generate any significant momentum before leaving the company once again. That said, the most recent episode of AEW Dynamite saw Andrade's return to the Tony Khan-led promotion. He took out Kenny Omega and joined forces with Don Callis.Interestingly, there is another WWE Superstar who should leave the company for his own benefit. The name in question is Santos Escobar. The 41-year-old has been competing in the global juggernaut for over five years, but has yet to find any meaningful success.Initially, Escobar had an impressive run in NXT, holding the Cruiserweight Championship for 321 days. However, he has gotten lost in the shuffle since moving to the main roster. The Mexican star's last televised match in WWE was nearly five months ago, on the May 2 episode of SmackDown, where he lost to Rey Fenix.He is currently a part of Legado Del Fantasma alongside Angel and Berto, but the faction has barely gotten any TV time lately. Many believe the creative team has failed to utilize Escobar to his full potential. The 41-year-old's recent post on X indicated that he is waiting for an opportunity.Escobar posted a picture of himself with an hourglass emoji in the caption. This sparked discussion among fans that he should follow Andrade's footsteps and leave the Stamford-based promotion. Given his lackluster run in the global juggernaut, the former Cruiserweight Champion could use a change of scenery to re-establish himself as a top performer in the wrestling world.That said, nothing has been confirmed. It remains to be seen what the future holds for Santos Escobar.Former WWE champion reacts to Andrade's shocking AEW returnJust weeks after leaving WWE, Andrade shocked fans by returning to AEW on the latest episode of Dynamite. Interestingly, a former WWE champion has reacted to the 35-year-old's return to the Jacksonville-based promotion.Athena (FKA Ember Moon), who is a former NXT Women's Champion and NXT Tag Team Champion, took to X/Twitter to send a message following the Mexican star's shocking appearance on Dynamite. You can check her post by clicking here.&quot;Oh $h!t! #AEWDynamite,&quot; she wrote.Will Andrade's second run in the Tony Khan-led promotion be more successful than the first? Only time will tell!