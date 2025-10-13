After betraying Seth Rollins, Bron Breakker to replace Becky Lynch with top WWE star? Exploring the possibility

On the most recent episode of Monday Night RAW, Bron Breakker shocked the WWE Universe by turning on Seth Rollins. The Dog of WWE appears to have taken over the leadership of The Vision from Rollins. With The Visionary gone from the faction, his wife, Becky Lynch, will likely follow suit.In an interesting possibility, Bron Breakker could replace The Man with Stephanie Vaquer. La Primera defeated Tiffany Stratton at WWE Crown Jewel last weekend to become the Women's Crown Jewel Champion.With the win over The Buff Barbie, Vaquer has established herself as the top Women's Champion in the company. The Dark Angel has taken WWE by storm since arriving. A dominant star like her could be a perfect addition to The Vision.While Lynch is undoubtedly one of the greatest female superstars in history, she is arguably not at the top right now. The Irish star reigns as Women's Intercontinental Champion, a secondary title to the Women's World Championship held by Stephanie Vaquer.Therefore, if Bron Breakker needs a replacement for Big Time Becks, Vaquer could easily fill that spot. The Dark Angel was confronted by Raquel Rodriguez and Roxanne Perez of The Judgment Day on RAW. To counter the heel faction's numbers advantage, Vaquer may need backup.A potential alliance with The Vision may solve this problem for La Primera. Moreover, this scenario could also lead to a high-profile rivalry between Vaquer and Lynch. With both women holding a championship, their potential bout could crown a double champion.That said, while it could be exciting, this scenario is only speculative.Bron Breakker has his eyes set on the World Heavyweight ChampionshipSeth Rollins opened this week's episode of WWE RAW, gloating about his victory over Cody Rhodes at Crown Jewel. During the promo, The Visionary shockingly claimed that he didn't need anyone, including his Vision stablemates. Bron Breakker, who was standing beside Rollins, looked visibly unhappy throughout the entire segment.In the main event of the show, CM Punk defeated Jey Uso and LA Knight in a Triple Threat Match to become the number one contender for the World Heavyweight Championship. Following the bout, The Brons took out Punk, Jey, and Knight, as Rollins celebrated.However, it didn't last long, as Bron Breakker shockingly speared Rollins. While Reed and Heyman were hesitant at first, they eventually joined forces with The Dog of WWE. In the closing moments of the show, Reed, Heyman, and Breakker stood tall over The Architect. Interestingly, the 27-year-old picked up and posed with Rollins' World Heavyweight Championship, indicating that he would be coming after the title. It will be intriguing to see what the future holds for The Vision, now that Seth Rollins has been kicked out.