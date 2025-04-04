After Jimmy Uso, 3 other WWE stars who can be written off before WrestleMania 41

With WWE WrestleMania 41 coming closer, more superstars are being announced for the event. However, not all prominent names are getting a spot on the card.

Ad

Jimmy Uso fought Gunther this week on WWE RAW, but things quickly took a turn when Jey Uso arrived in hopes of saving his brother, only for The Ring General to zip-tie his rival to the ropes and brutally attack Jimmy. It seems that Jimmy might miss the remaining shows en route to WrestleMania 41, though many remain hopeful he can return during the World Heavyweight Championship match. However, it seems like more superstars can follow Big Jim.

Ad

Trending

In this list, we will look at three other WWE stars who can be written off before WrestleMania 41.

#3. IYO SKY might be the only member of Damage CTRL who will appear at WrestleMania 41

Ad

As of this writing, IYO SKY and Dakota Kai are the only members of Damage CTRL currently in action, as Asuka and Kairi Sane are currently away with an injury. Despite this, The Genius of the Sky is the only one featured regularly, and her partner's absence might extend until WrestleMania 41.

SKY is the current Women's World Champion and is slated to defend the gold against Bianca Belair at 'Mania, though Rhea Ripley is also making her presence felt and pushing for a Triple Threat. Meanwhile, Dakota was initially part of the Women's Intercontinental Championship picture, but Lyra Valkyria now seems to be feuding with Raquel Rodriguez and Liv Morgan.

Ad

With this in mind, Kai might be written off en route to the PLE with either Belair or Ripley attacking her to ensure IYO will be alone and hopefully affect her performance before and during the match.

#2. Braun Strowman might be written off on SmackDown

Ad

Braun Strowman has been pretty busy lately on WWE SmackDown. He was hoping to defeat LA Knight to be the next United States Champion until Jacob Fatu, Solo Sikoa, and Tama Tonga ruined those plans.

Strowman is set to face Jacob Fatu on the coming WWE SmackDown episode in a Last Man Standing match, a bout which is arguably WrestleMania caliber. With this in mind, it can indicate that he may not be part of the upcoming PLE since the Samoan Werewolf might be occupied elsewhere.

Ad

#1. Carlito might have nothing set for him at WWE WrestleMania 41

Expand Tweet

Ad

The Judgment Day has been booked and busy on RAW. Liv and Raquel might have a tag team match against Lyra and Bayley, while Finn Balor and Dominik Mysterio are rumored to be part of a massive Intercontinental Championship match. However, Carlito might miss out on the event.

Carlito hasn't been placed in any solid feuds or storylines, with most of his appearances being in support of his other teammates. With this in mind, he might not be present for The Show of Shows, but there's also always the possibility that he will only appear at ringside.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback