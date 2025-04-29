After Paul Heyman, another Bloodline member to turn heel & join Seth Rollins’ WWE stable? Exploring the possibility

WWE Superstar Seth Rollins spoke about the future of pro wrestling on this week’s episode of Monday Night RAW. Interestingly, it seems that after The Wiseman Paul Heyman, The Visionary could steal another OG Bloodline member from Roman Reigns by adding Sami Zayn to his crew.

The Canadian star came out during Rollins’ in-ring segment alongside Heyman and Bron Breakker. The Architect welcomed him and asked him if he had seen the main event of WrestleMania 41, and Sami Zayn said he did. While Seth Rollins looked pleased with what he had achieved at The Show of Shows, Zayn noted that he was doing exactly what his opponents, Reigns and CM Punk, were doing.

The OG Bloodline member said that it seemed as if The Revolutionary was just jealous of his 'Mania rivals. In response, Seth Rollins said that if he didn’t like what they were doing and wasn’t on their side, it immediately put him against them.

However, he reiterated that he wasn’t threatening the former four-time Intercontinental Champion. He also offered to let Zayn move out of their way and go to SmackDown. But he said that the OG Bloodline member needed to make his decision before the show ended.

The Canadian Superstar has had a good time with the OG Bloodline. However, ahead of the 2024 Survivor Series, Rollins pointed out to Zayn that while he was recruiting a wrestler to join Roman Reigns, the OTC hadn’t even apologized for what he had done to him. It should be noted that Sami Zayn and Seth Rollins also spoke about their friendship, which is two decades old, during the promo.

Thus, the Canadian is faced with the choice to make another sacrifice for his Tribal Chief or join someone welcoming him with open arms. Hence, there is a chance that Zayn could switch sides from Reigns’ faction and join The Visionary, turning heel. While this is a big possibility, it is just speculation so far.

Seth Rollins could also add Drew McIntyre to his alliance

Aside from Seth Rollins, Drew McIntyre also carries a lot of hatred for Roman Reigns and CM Punk. He spent the last twelve months locked in an ugly feud with The Second City Saint, losing out on the World Heavyweight Championship several times because of it. He also turned his attention to the OTC and the OG Bloodline after Reigns won the Ula Fala Back from Solo Sikoa in January 2025.

Ahead of the 2025 Royal Rumble, The Scottish Warrior blamed Seth Rollins for carrying hatred for Punk and Reigns but lacking substance. He trashed him for not interfering during the former Universal Champion’s Tribal Combat match, only to lose his fight with The Straight Edge Superstar later on RAW’s Netflix debut.

However, the outcome of the long-term strategies of The Revolutionary is clearly visible for everyone to see. Thus, Drew McIntyre could acknowledge the inaugural World Heavyweight Champion and join his cause to safeguard pro wrestling.

It would be interesting to see what the second coming of Monday Night Messiah has in store for the WWE Universe.

