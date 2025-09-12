AJ Lee to make sure that top WWE Superstar leaves current faction due to her? Exploring the possibility

AJ Lee made her long-awaited return to WWE on last week's SmackDown. She is now set to team with her husband, CM Punk, to take on Becky Lynch and Seth Rollins in a Mixed Tag Team Match at Wrestlepalooza on September 20. Lee's comeback took the wrestling world by storm, garnering over 130 million views within 24 hours across the Stamford-based company's social media platforms.Fans rejoiced watching The Black Widow skip around the squared circle again. Lee has been a role model for many current superstars, who seem delighted to have her back. One of them is Roxanne Perez, who happens to be Lee's &quot;wrestling daughter.&quot; Given their connection, the former Divas Champion could ask The Prodigy to leave The Judgment Day.Roxanne Perez is called The Prodigy for a reason, as she is one of the most promising young stars in the industry. After a highly successful stint in NXT, Perez moved to the main roster earlier this year. She is currently part of The Judgment Day, which might not sit well with AJ Lee. Believing that the 23-year-old has been misdirected, Lee could take it upon herself to guide Perez back on track.Given The Black Widow's undeniable influence on the young star's career, Perez could agree to leave the villainous faction and join AJ Lee, turning babyface in the process. While she has done a fine job at playing a villain, a babyface run would allow her to connect more with the audience. That said, while this scenario sounds exciting, it is purely speculative. AJ Lee and Roxanne Perez could officially form a tag teamEven if the abovementioned scenario plays out, quitting The Judgment Day may not be easy for Roxanne Perez, as the faction could come after her. This may lead to Perez and Lee officially forming a tag team to counter the heel stable. In an interesting scenario, fans could see The Prodigy and AJ Lee teaming up to take on Raquel Rodriguez and Liv Morgan. The Miracle Kid is currently out of action with a shoulder injury she suffered during a match against Kairi Sane on the June 16 episode of RAW. When she's medically cleared to compete, a potential rivalry with The Black Widow could be the perfect way to reintroduce her to the mix. Once the feud with Becky Lynch and Seth Rollins is over, AJ Lee could set her sights on the rest of the women's division. The women's division is much different than what it was ten years ago, and fans are excited to see the former Divas Champion compete against the current crop of talent. That said, this is also speculation. Fans will have to wait and see what the future holds for the 38-year-old.