AJ Lee to return after current WWE champion turns heel for the first time in eight years? Possibility explored

It has been a decade since AJ Lee last wrestled in WWE. The former Divas Champion retired in 2015, a year after her husband, CM Punk, left the company.

Following CM Punk's return at Survivor Series: WarGames in November 2023, there has also been speculation about Lee returning to the business. Whether this will happen remains to be seen, but the former WWE star has many likely opponents should she return.

One of them is Naomi. The current Women's Tag Team Champion has excellent relationships with AJ Lee and CM Punk, and she shared her desire to see the former Divas Champion return to WWE soon during an appearance at Casual Conversations with Classic.

“Of course, I’ve been harassing her husband [CM Punk] about that all the time. And I told him, ‘You need to tell her I can’t retire until she comes back. Girl, you need to come on because Mama’s back is hurting.’ I can’t retire until she comes back," Naomi said.

Naomi could soon find herself at a crossroads since Jade Cargill is expected to return, and there has been speculation that the SmackDown Superstar was the one who attacked her backstage and sidelined her indefinitely.

On that occasion, Naomi could turn on Bianca and Jade and have a heel turn for the first time since 2017, setting the stage for a future feud with AJ Lee should the latter return to WWE as a face.

This feud could start either at the Elimination Chamber, where Naomi will compete or at WrestleMania 41, which would be a great spot for AJ Lee's comeback.

What could AJ Lee do if she returned to WWE?

The former Divas Champion is considered championship material for WWE, so it wouldn't be a surprise if she got a title match upon her comeback.

AJ could go after Rhea Ripley for the Women's World Championship if she joined RAW, where her husband is. Aside from Rhea, she could target other top stars, like Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez, while a title match against the inaugural Women's Intercontinental Champion Lyra Valkyria would also make sense.

Likewise, if she moved to SmackDown, she could go after Naomi first before targeting a returning Charlotte Flair or the reigning Women's Champion Tiffany Stratton. Charlotte, who won the 2025 Women's Royal Rumble on February 1, will challenge Tiffany for her title at WrestleMania 41.

That said, as the Road to WrestleMania continues, the former Divas Champion could eventually return to WWE, boosting the Women's Division.

