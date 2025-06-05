AJ Lee to return at Evolution 2? 6 Dream matches for the WWE legend

WWE Evolution II is set to take place on July 13 at the State Farm Arena in Atlanta, Georgia. Many surprises are being rumored to take place at the PLE, which may also witness the shocking return of AJ Lee.

The former Black Widow could make her return to WWE after 10 years and have a match at the female-exclusive premium live event.

Let's take a look at six dream opponents for AJ Lee at Evolution:

#6. WWE Women's Champion Tiffany Stratton

WWE Women's Champion Tiffany Stratton has been at the top of SmackDown's women's division since the beginning of this year. It would be great if she squared off with a legend like AJ Lee.

The two could have a hard-fought match at Evolution, with Tiffany ultimately picking up the win. To compete with the WWE Women's Champion in her first match back would be a great way for AJ to return.

#5. Lyra Valkyria

Lyra Valkyria made history when she became the inaugural Women's Intercontinental Champion by defeating Dakota Kai in January 2025. She is currently involved in a grudge feud with Becky Lynch and is set to defend her title against The Man at Money in the Bank.

If Lyra beats Lynch at MITB 2025, she may go head-to-head with AJ at Evolution to establish herself as a dominant champion. This would also continue her streak of defeating dominant women from different eras of WWE.

#4. Becky Lynch

AJ Lee competed in her last WWE match on RAW after WrestleMania 31. In the same year, Becky Lynch made her main roster debut, starting her ascension to the top.

A match between Becky and AJ at Evolution would be a clash between two different generations of the promotion's women's division. AJ could beat Becky to mark her triumphant return to pro wrestling.

#3. Stephanie Vaquer

La Primera is one of the top female stars in WWE right now. However, she could further elevate herself by locking horns with AJ Lee at Evolution II.

Stephanie Vaquer could challenge the former WWE Divas Champion to a match at the marquee event in a bid to prove her mettle against a legend like Lee. This will also help AJ have a great match despite her ring rust because of Stephanie's involvement.

#2. Roxanne Perez

Ever since her debut, Roxanne Perez has been compared to AJ Lee on multiple occasions. The Prodigy is finally on the main roster now and will most probably compete at Evolution 2025.

Roxanne and AJ could go head-to-head in Atlanta, with the former NXT Women's Champion eventually emerging victorious in what would be a passing of the torch moment.

This match would also make a lot of sense given Roxanne's history with AJ's husband, CM Punk. The Second City Saint has been a coach-like figure for both Roxanne and Elayna Black (FKA Cora Jade). Additionally, Perez has previously called the former Black Widow her ''dream'' opponent.

#1. Saraya (FKA Paige)

On her main roster debut, Saraya (FKA Paige) defeated AJ Lee to become the new Divas Champion. The English pro wrestler departed from AEW earlier this year.

Following her departure, she heaped praise on the global juggernaut and said that she would be open to returning to the company in the future. If AJ Lee does return to the company and is booked for a match at Evolution, Saraya could be revealed as her surprise opponent at the PLE following a last-minute deal with the promotion.

It would be great to see the former Paige and AJ together inside the squared circle again, considering they shared the ring, albeit as tag team partners, during AJ's last wrestling match.

