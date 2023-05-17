AJ Styles could be replaced at WWE Night of Champions 2023

Due to Seth Rollins joining Marvel Studios, AJ Styles is the favorite to win at WWE Night of Champions 2023. He also has a lot of momentum behind him, as evidenced by his victories over Edge, Rey Mysterio, and Bobby Lashley. However, if he isn't careful on Friday, he could lose his World Title contender spot.

The Phenomenal One will appear on the premiere of Grayson Waller Effect this Friday, a week before WWE Night of Champions 2023. Adam Pearce granted the talk show host permission after he pushed on speaking with the World Heavyweight Title contender from SmackDown. Despite the fact that Waller only wants to debut his show, his shady past suggests otherwise.

A surprise change might be in store for WWE Night of Champions 2023. During his appearance on SmackDown, Grayson Waller could bait AJ Styles into a match with the World Title contender spot on the line. He may even injure Styles and demand a spot in the Jeddah extravaganza. Such stunts have been pulled off before.

Waller has often treated his 'guests' with a degree of hostility in his talk shows. In 2022, before his match against Bron Breakker at New Year's Evil, he baited the NXT Champion into hitting a Spear while he wore a metal vest. Shawn Michaels was continuously insulted in March this year although Grayson wasn't able to budge the legend for a match.

Continuing the storyline from NXT, Grayson Waller seems to have a deep-rooted hatred for AJ Styles. Not only did The Phenomenal One defeat him in their first match but also 'gave NXT 2.0' to LA Knight. This was the highest form of disrespect for the self-proclaimed 21st Century Success Story.

WWE Night of Champions 2023: Grayson Waller already gave a teaser on his program with AJ Styles

Grayson Waller is apparently gunning for AJ Styles right after his SmackDown entry. The Australian star teased an unprecedented main roster showdown via a throwback picture of their match on January 11, 2022.

One of his favorite legends, Waller got heavily motivated after his match against AJ Styles. It made him think that he belonged in the big leagues. The Phenomenal didn't handpick the star but he enjoyed the fight.

"I did not handpick him… but it was great. I’m a very hard-hitting kind of guy and I like to get snug. I told him what I wanted and he brought it. I was like, ‘Yes!’ It takes me to a different level. When I get hit, I’m like, ‘let’s go.’ I like that. He brought it and it was great." (H/T WrestleTalk)

WWE Night of Champions 2023 is around the corner and if The Arrogant Aussie somehow gets involved, it would be a massive boost to his main roster run.

