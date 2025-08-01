Alberto Del Rio may not be alone if he returns to WWE

Former WWE star Alberto Del Rio was fired from the company in August 2014 due to multiple conduct issues and unprofessional behavior. The Stamford-based promotion has mostly stayed away from its former four-time world champion. Now wrestling under the ring name Alberto El Patron, the 48-year-old has come a long way from who he was. This has fueled speculation about his return to WWE, especially since the company has now acquired Lucha Libre AAA Worldwide. But Del Rio might not return alone, as his former manager and personal ring announcer, Ricardo Rodriguez, could be back with him.Ricardo Rodriguez’s latest social media post has sparked the curiosity of fans View this post on Instagram Instagram PostBorn Jesus Rodriguez, the 39-year-old was one of the most popular managers to work for WWE. Starting by showcasing his lung capacity as an announcer, Ricardo Rodriguez began appearing in several feuds involving Alberto Del Rio. Besides passive promo work like dressing up as the Big Show for Del Rio to mock, he also received plenty of active promo work and backstage brawls.Recently, Rodriguez posted on his official Instagram page showing him and Del Rio with the caption “....Si....Si.......Si......” The 48-year-old star can be seen holding the World Heavyweight Championship over his shoulder in the photo. This could mean that while El Patron has a chance to become Del Rio again, his personal ring announcer might follow him to WWE.Alberto Del Rio has been removed from Lucha Libre AAA WorldwideThe question of Alberto Del Rio’s WWE return sprang up as soon as the company acquired AAA. However, it didn’t seem like Triple H and his team wanted to work with the 48-year-old. Soon after the acquisition, El Patron lost the AAA Mega Championship to El Hijo del Vikingo.Following this, Alberto Del Rio lost a match to El Mesías at Alianzas. The stipulation for this match required the former four-time WWE world champion to quit AAA if he lost, which now raises questions about his future with the company. However, there is a chance that El Patron was pushed in this direction to bring him onto the main roster of WWE.Alberto Del Rio does have some support for his WWE returnAccording to Wrestling Observer Radio’s Dave Meltzer, several people in the Stamford-based promotion want Alberto Del Rio back in the company. He also highlighted that these people believe that the former Money in the Bank winner is over with the fans right now and would work well with the company’s main roster.&quot;There's many different people with many different ideas on Alberto with everything from he's gone [from AAA], which I don't expect watching the way they put that thing, to he's going to the main roster, which I don't expect, but there are absolutely people pushing for that…There are people very, very impressed with Alberto as far as the way he handles himself as a star and he's super, super over. He's the biggest star in the company,&quot; Meltzer said. [H/T: Cultaholic]No conclusive effort is visible to bring Alberto Del Rio back to the pro wrestling juggernaut so far. However, Ricardo Rodriguez’s Instagram post might hint at a return, possibly with the former Royal Rumble winner. It will be interesting to see what lies ahead for Rodriguez and Del Rio.