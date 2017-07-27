WWE News: Alberto El Patron & Paige's attorney posts an official statement

Legal Attorney posts police report and an official statement regarding their recent controversy

State Attorney's Office still reviewing the case

What's the news?

Alberto El Patron and Paige's legal attorney Keith McMahon took to Twitter to provide an official statement and the police report regarding the incident involving the couple at the Orlando International Airport.

In case you didn't know...

Earlier this month, at the Orlando International Airport, Paige and El Patron got into an argument with each other during which several onlookers saw Paige splash a drink over El Patron's face.

Initially, reports stated that El Patron was the one under police investigation for "domestic violence battery" but after witnessing the criticism thrown towards El Patron, Paige — in a lengthy Twitter message — revealed that she was the one charged with battery.

On the 21st of July, the Orlando Police Department found probable cause to charge Paige with battery. However, the decision whether to charge her or not rests in the hands of the State Attorney.

The heart of the matter

In his tweet, Keith McMahon stated that "untrained reporters" blew the entire matter out of proportion by not carrying out their due diligence.

"I would like to thank everyone that supported my clients never read into false reports posted on the internet by reporters trying to earn a buck by defaming and hurting my clients and their families, including Alberto's 3 innocent children."

McMahon further wrote of the incident that there hadn't been any alcohol or drugs involved and no arrests had been made.

"As you can see there was no alcohol or drugs and no arrests. NO physical harm to one another, just an argument between a couple that others exploited."

He also posted images of the police report along with the tweet.

What's next?

The case's still under review by the State Attorney's Office. This kerfuffle may land Paige in hot water with her current employers, i.e. the WWE, who have a zero tolerance policy for domestic abuse.

Author's take

It's disheartening to see a thing like this happen with two very talented individuals; we hope that the case gets sorted out swiftly and meets a just end.

