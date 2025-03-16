Aleister Black to bring ex-WWE champion as manager; Wyatt Sicks to disband? 4 predictions for the former AEW star's return if it happens

WWE is firing on all cylinders right now, and a lot of big names are returning to the company. One of the top stars rumored to come back to the Stamford-based promotion four years after his release is Aleister Black.

The former NXT Champion reportedly parted ways with AEW earlier this year. His return is reportedly imminent and it could happen on the road to WrestleMania 41 or right after the Show of Shows.

With that being said, here are four predictions for Aleister Black if he returns to WWE.

#4. Aleister Black could join forces with Zelina Vega

WWE usually keeps couples on the same brand. So, Aleister Black could sign with SmackDown if he returns so that he can travel to the shows with his wife Zelina Vega.

Triple H could even pair them up on screen by making Vega the manager of Black. The former WWE Women's Tag Team Champion has not done much lately, so it would be an interesting way to bring her back on television.

#3. First title win on the WWE main roster

Aleister Black was one of the top stars in NXT under Triple H, but his booking was not the same when he moved to the main roster led by Vince McMahon. He was never featured consistently on television and surprisingly never won gold on RAW or SmackDown.

It was clear during his NXT days that Triple H appreciated his talent a lot, so his booking is expected to be much better under The Game.

The 39-year-old star could win the Intercontinental or United States Championship if he returns to the Stamford-based promotion.

#2. A feud with Cody Rhodes

When Aleister Black arrived in AEW as Malakai Black, his first target was Cody Rhodes. The former NXT Champion got a win over The American Nightmare in his debut match in Tony Khan's promotion.

However, Rhodes was the last one standing tall in their feud. Their rivalry may be reignited in the sports entertainment juggernaut if Black targets the Undisputed WWE Champion upon his return

Triple H previously saw Black as a main-event talent, so he could book him in world title feuds and even make him the face of RAW or SmackDown at some point.

#1. A new faction with Uncle Howdy, Zelina Vega, and Alexa Bliss

Aleister Black's dark gimmick has some similarities with that of The Wyatt Sicks. This could lead to the two sides clashing if the Dutch star returns to WWE.

On the latest episode of SmackDown, WWE aired a cryptic vignette displaying the number "4". There has been speculation about it being related to the return of Black.

However, it could also be a hint that Black and three other stars might form a faction upon his return. He could have his wife Zelina Vega by his side as well as Uncle Howdy and Alexa Bliss, the two biggest stars in the Stamford-based promotion who have an eerie gimmick.

Uncle Howdy could abandon Nikki Cross, Dexter Lumis, Erick Rowan, and Joe Gacy following The Wyatt Sicks' loss to The Final Testament during their last TV appearance. The hype for the group has cooled down in recent months, and some major changes may be needed.

